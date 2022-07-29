Home » news » Dwight Howard Crashes Wwe Summerslam To Pursue Pro Wrestling

Main Page

Dwight Howard Crashes WWE SummerSlam to Pursue Pro Wrestling

James Foglio profile picture

Updated

55 mins ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Dwight Howard crashes WWE tryouts, wants to pursue pro wrestling
USA Today Network

Dwight Howard crashed the 2022 WWE SummerSlam Tryout in Nashville on Thursday, since the NBA center is more than willing to pursue a career in pro wrestling. The company executives enjoyed his promo.

If Howard remains unsigned entering the 2021-22 NBA season, the eight-time All-Star has a potential future in the ring.

During the SummerSlam tryouts, Howard impersonated Sho’nuff, the villain in the 1985 film The Last Dragon, on stage in front of Triple H.

Dwight Howard crashes WWE tryouts, wants to pursue pro wrestling

Of course, the center dressed as the bad guy last Halloween. Sho’nuff was played by Julius Carry back then. He died on Aug. 19, 2008. Carry was the 6’5″ antagonist.

Since Howard is 6’10” and broad-shouldered, the NBA champ makes the character even more intimidating. Howard has been a pro wrestling fan for years, so he thought it was the right time to give it his all and meet up with WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil.

Dwight Howard is serious about joining the WWE

In an interview with LA Times and ESPN columnist Arash Markazi, he told the senior writer, “I think it is something in my future. I love the WWE. I love wresting.”

“I’m grateful and thankful for this opportunity to be here and just witness this whole thing, tryouts and everything. Hopefully one day in the future, I’ll actually be in the ring, wrestling and holding up a belt.”

 

The former Laker is not ready to retire from basketball. However, teams are not interested at the moment. He last signed a $2.6 million veteran’s minimum contract on Aug. 6, 2021. Through 60 games played with Los Angeles last season, the 18-year veteran averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

Even if Dwight Howard was just having fun on Thursday, the 36-year-old might have a bright future in the WWE. And he wouldn’t be the first professional athlete to give it a try.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski made appearances in the WWE after he retired from the New England Patriots in 2019.

At WrestleMania 36, Gronk became a 24/7 champion after pinning Mojo Rawley. If the four-time super bowl champion can pull it off, so will Howard.

More news stories related to Dwight Howard or the Lakers are on the main page.

James Foglio profile picture

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

Trending Now