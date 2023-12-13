Ex-NBA star was always convinced the Clippers would ‘figure it out’ with James Harden

It’s been quite the rollercoaster ride for James Harden this season, as he first struggled to find his way out of Philadelphia, finally found himself getting traded out to Los Angeles, had some difficulties during his first weeks with the Clippers and has now won five-consecutive matches with his new team.

During his first five in L.A., the point guard averaged 15 points while shooting 47.1% from the field, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest, as his squad lost every single game. Finally he’s found the right formula alongside Kawhi Leonard, Russell Westbrook and Paul George and things turned around.

According to former star and Harden’s teammate, Chandler Parsons, he was always convinced it was only a matter of time until the Clippers’ stars began to work out.

Since Russ chose to go to the bench Clippers are 10-3

5 game win streak James Harden’s stats: 16.3 PPG

7.8 AST

4.7 REB

45.9 FG%

40.3 3PT%

83.8 FT%

+121 Clippers are a PROBLEM. pic.twitter.com/bCEjS1qMdG — Jacob 🦴 (@Jacobtheclipper) December 13, 2023

“It was a lose-lose situation for him when he got there,” he said recently. “They were playing well. Russ was in the starting lineup, he was back to his normal self. And then they trade and go and get James Harden. So, if they win, they’re supposed to win. They have four Hall of Famers, they have all these new expectations, they’re going to his new arena. So it’s Hollywood.

“If they lose, we look back to how everything was going before he got there, and they went on this skid. I still think it’s early. I think they figure it out.”

The fans singled out Harden as the reason why the club has was on a losing streak when he landed in Los Angeles, but now he’s averaged 18.3, 8.8 assists and 5 rebounds per game. “They have the depth, they have the star power,” Parsons shared. “It’s a luxury having that type of talent on your team where any given night can be a different guy. … Obviously, I think they’re going to make the playoffs. I don’t see them losing the first round of the playoffs.”

The ex-NBA star knows good things take time. “It’s a process. When you have a guy like James who controls the ball, who needs the ball, who doesn’t really know how to play another way, it’s gonna take time. Those four guys are first-ballot Hall of Famers, and I do think they’ll figure it out,” he said.

Parsons recommends fans to follow Lou Williams on “Run It Back” as he’s becoming one of the best analysts in the NBA

Parsons was invited on the “Run It Back” show and admitted to have enjoyed his time watching the Clippers this Tuesday. He was joined by another former Clippers star Lou Williams, who also served in his analyst role, next to Michelle Beadle and Shams Charania.

“Lou Will, he’s awesome, bro. We joke around. He calls me his ‘media vet,’” Chandler said. “He hadn’t really done stuff like this before, but he’s getting so much better so quick. He’s got such a great following. Real hoopers, they love Lou Will, so they want to hear his take on things.”

The former star recommends fans to follow the three-time Sixth Man of the Year every week on the show, as he considers Williams to be one of the best upcoming analysts of the game.

“You can just see him each week, each episode how he’s getting more comfortable, more loose with it. He’s just an awesome dude, man. So it’s really cool to work with him,” he concluded.