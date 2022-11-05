Former NBA Player Ben Gordon Arrested After McDonald’s Altercation

The troubles continue for former NBA guard Ben Gordon. Gordon has been charged with two misdemeanors after an alleged altercation in a Chicago McDonald’s, police say.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Gordon, 39, was arrested around 3:30 a.m. Friday morning. Two men, 29 and 21 years old, were thrown to the ground. The 29-year-old was also hit in the face. Gordon was arrested at the scene and charged with battery causing bodily harm and battery making physical contact.

In addition, it is Gordon’s second incident of the year. He also has a case pending in New York for an incident at LaGuardia Airport. Gordon allegedly punched his son several times after the son dropped a book in October. He has had other run-ins with law enforcement during his post-NBA life. Gordon also spoke about his dealings with bipolar disorder and suicidal thoughts in a Players Tribune essay in 2020.

Ben Gordon played 11 seasons in the NBA from 2004-15 for Chicago, Detroit, Charlotte, and Orlando. He was third in the 2004 Draft behind Dwight Howard and Emeka Okafor. Most known for his tenure with the Bulls, he won Sixth Man of the Year in his rookie season in 2005. Over his career, he averaged 14.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.