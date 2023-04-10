Gonzaga men’s basketball guard Julian Strawther has declared for the 2023 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-7, 215-pound junior averaged 10.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 23.4 minutes through 94 career appearances and 68 starts with the Bulldogs. The Nevada native shot 48.4% from the floor and 38.4% outside the arc in his NCAA career.

“Zag nation, first I would like to thank God for blessing me with opportunities I could’ve only dreamed of, and for my family and friends who’ve always being there for me,” tweeted Strawther on Monday. “Your support will never be forgotten. … After talks with those closest to me, I have decided to declare for the 2023 NBA Draft.”

During his freshman 2020-21 season, Julian Strawther averaged 3.4 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 7.4 minutes per contest in 25 games off the bench. Strawther shot a career-best 51.7% from the field as well.

In his sophomore 2021-22 season, the guard logged 11.8 points, 5.4 boards, 1.0 assist, and 26.8 minutes per game through 32 appearances and 31 starts. To add to these statistics, the guard shot 49.8% from the floor and 36.5% from 3-point range.

With Gonzaga this past season, Strawther led the WCC in starts with 37. The junior guard averaged career highs of 15.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.3 dimes, and 31.2 minutes. Plus, he shot 46.9% from the field and a career-best 40.8% beyond the arc.

Strawther finished fifth in points (564) in the WCC, sixth in rebounds (231), second in defensive rebounds (203), fourth in field goals (190), sixth in 3-pointers (80), and eighth in offensive rating (119.7). He was selected first-team All-WCC.

During the Sweet 16 round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, Julian Strawther hit a 3-pointer with 7.2 seconds left to lift the Bulldogs to an incredible 79-76 win over UCLA. “Those are literally the moments you dream of,” said the guard.

“To even make a shot like that in March Madness and just to be back home in Vegas is like the cherry on top.” However, Gonzaga went on to lose 82-54 against UConn in the Elite Eight.

While playing for Liberty High School in Henderson, Nevada, the guard averaged 27.3 points and 8.8 rebounds per game during his junior season. In his senior year, he averaged 31.5 points, 11.1 boards, and 2.2 assists. Strawther received Southeast League co-MVP honors.

The balls on Julian Strawther on this deep game winning shot.

Gonzaga & UCLA delivering another incredible game as usual. #marchmadness pic.twitter.com/QbkotnvQpG — Kevin Thang (@Skip2MyJays) March 24, 2023

Is the Gonzaga guard ready for the NBA? Director of basketball scouting Jerry Meyer submitted his scouting report on Strawther to 247Sports in March 2019. “Has good length for a wing. Is a smooth athlete with body control, but not an explosive athlete,” said Meyer.

“Versatile forward who can likely play big three and small ball four in college. Handles the basketball very well and has a good feel for the game. … Projects as high major starter; NBA upside will depend on improved athleticism and efficiency. Not the quickest defender but can utilize his length. Projects as a low first-round or early second-round draft pick.”

