We’re on a total for the second night in a row. Best of luck!

Last night, we played in the under in Crieghton and Uconn, and we got the game we thought we would. Clingang was an excellent rim protector, and Creighton looked sluggish on the road and really struggled to put the ball in the basket.

Let’s hit on two NCAAM totals in back-to-back nights!

Gonzaga (11-5) -12.5 @ Peperdine (11-5) | 157.5

Gonzaga dropped out of the top 5 for the first time in 143 consecutive weeks following a one-point loss to Santa Clara. Now they take on familiar WCC foe Pepperdine, a team who they typically get into a track meet with.

Flat out, Pepperdine is one of the worst defensive teams in the nation. They come in at almost dead last, 354th in defensive 3-point percentage. They’re last in the WCC, as opponents are shooting 44% from 2-point range against them. And they rank almost dead last in effective FG%.

These two are meeting for the second time this season as Gonzaga knocked off Pepperdine on Jan 4th 86-60. The low-scoring affair was a bit of an outlier, however. Pepperdine’s two top scorers were held 0/14 from the field in that one, and the blowout really slowed the pace late. In Gonzagag ‘s last 10 games against Pepperdine, they’ve only been held under 80 points one time. And in five of their last seven against the Wave, they’ve scored 95+. So far on the season, the Bulldogs have scored 100+ four times.

That last matchup was a complete outlier, in my opinion. Mark Few has his boys ready to go coming off the tough loss to Santa Clara. I think the Zags get into the 90’s, and Pepperdine tries to keep up at home and scores in the 70’s, helping us hit that over of 157.5