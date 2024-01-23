We’re On Three College Hoops Games Tonight!

We’re coming off of a wire-to-wire cover yesterday as UNC defeated Wake Forest 85-64 as 7.5-point favorites. We’re back today with three more college hoop plays! Typically I absolutely hate road favorites in conference play in college hoops, yet we have three tonight. Let’s go!

Dayton -8.5 (15-2) @ La Salle (10-8) | ESPN+ | 6:30 pm

The Dayton Flyers are off to an excellent start this year, currently on a 12-game winning streak and ranked No. 16 in the latest AP Top-25 poll. Their impressive run has also propelled them to the top of the Atlantic-10 standings with a perfect 5-0 start in conference play. Despite being 2-2 against the spread (ATS) in the A-10, the Flyers showcased their dominance with a decisive 96-62 victory over Rhode Island this past weekend. Looking at the rest of their schedule, I legitimately think they could run the table in the A-10.

Offensively, Dayton will have a massive advantage tonight as they come in currently ranked 12th in efficiency nationally on KenPom. La Salle has struggled defensively all year, currently ranked 285th in adjusted defensive efficiency. The major focus should be on La Salle’s inability to defend the three-point line, as they are ranked No. 316 in defending from deep. Dayton, with a 40.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc (the fourth-best in the country), may have a field day from three tonight.

On the defensive end, while Dayton’s overall defensive ranking is No. 80, the Flyers excel in limiting opponents’ effective field goal percentage (No. 46) and defending shots inside the arc (No. 40). These defensive strengths could pose challenges for La Salle’s offense, currently ranked No. 175 in efficiency.

Considering La Salle’s recent struggles on both ends of the court, including a three-game losing streak and shooting woes, I like the Flyers to pull away late tonight and win this one by double digits.

Texas (13-5) @ #11 Oklahoma (15-3) -4.5 | ESPN | 7:00 pm

The Texas Longhorns (13-5 SU) will square off against the Oklahoma Sooners (15-3 SU) in a Big 12 matchup at the Lloyd Noble Center on Tuesday. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Texas is coming off a big-time win over #9 Baylor, winning 75-73 on Saturday. Despite the win, the Longhorns have struggled against the spread (ATS), posting a 5-13 ATS record, and they have a 10-8 Over/Under (O/U) record. In Big 12 play, Texas has a 2-3 SU record and a 1-4 ATS record on the road.

Oklahoma, with a 15-3 SU record, is coming off a hard-fought 69-65 win against Cincinnati on Saturday. The Sooners have been performing well both straight up and ATS, with an 11-7 ATS record. In Big 12 play, they have a 3-2 SU record and a 3-2 ATS record. Notably, Oklahoma has been strong at home, boasting an undefeated 11-0 SU record with a 7-4 ATS record in home games.

This is another spot play for us. At home, Oklahoma has been absolutely suffocating defensively. With Texas coming off a big win over Baylor on Saturday, this feels like a letdown spot for the Horns. The Horns shot 9/19 from deep on Saturday, well above their season average of 36%, and they still needed to hit a last-second shot to beat the Bears. I like Oklahoma to keep up their dominance at home.

Boise State -5.5 (11-5) @ Fresno State (10-6) -6.5| FS1 | 10:30 pm

Boise State has been solid against the number, going 9-7-0 against the spread this season, while Fresno State sits at a 6-10-0 ATS record. When it comes to the total, Boise State is 7-9-0, while Fresno State is 10-6-0. Both teams collectively score an average of 142.8 points per game, which is 7.3 points higher than the total set for tonight’s matchup. In their last 10 games, Boise State boasts a 7-3 record against the spread and an 8-2 overall record. Fresno State has struggled recently, going 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall during the same period.

This is just a story of two teams going in opposite directions. Fresno State’s offensive limitations have made it tough for them lately, and it will be especially difficult against Boise State tonight. Boise State comes in with the 24th-ranked defense in adjusted efficiency nationally. Fresno State has been wildly turnover-prone, with a 20.2 percent turnover rate ranking 325th in the nation, which is almost dead last.

Boise State has beaten up Fresno State in their last three matchups, winning two of three by double digits. The Broncos have covered the spread in five of their previous seven matchups against the Bulldogs as well. Additionally, Boise State boasts a 5-1 Against The Spread (ATS) record in their last six games overall, while Fresno State has struggled with a 4-10-1 ATS record in their previous 15 outings at any location.

Boise State gets it done again tonight, even on the road.