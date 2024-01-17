Grizzlies sign guard Scottie Pippen Jr. to a two-year, two-way deal

The Memphis Grizzlies signed free agent guard Scottie Pippen Jr. to a two-year deal, his agent, Erika Ruiz of Klutch Sports Group, announced on Monday. He will be eligible to appear in up to 26 regular-season games.

The 6-foot-1 guard went undrafted out of Vanderbilt in 2022. Pippen, 23, has averaged 18.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 2.8 steals in five games this season with the NBA G League’s South Bay Lakers.

Free agent G Scottie Pippen Jr. has agreed on a two-year, two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies, agent Erika Ruiz of @KlutchSports tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/66OACVz1Je — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 16, 2024



Additionally, he was also named to the NBA G League Next Up Game. Pippen played in six games off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2022-23 season, averaging 2.3 points and 5.3 minutes.

He was waived by the Lakers on Oct. 16. Now, Pippen is set to join Memphis’ two-way players, guard Jacob Gilyard and forward G.G. Jackson. The new collective bargaining agreement allows a maximum of three two-way players.

Moreover, the Vanderbilt product is the son of Chicago Bulls legend and NBA Hall of Fame forward Scottie Pippen. Scottie Pippen retired as a six-time NBA champion, seven-time All-Star, and 10-time All-Defensive member.

Scottie Pippen was named one of the 50 Greatest Players in NBA History during the 1996-97 season, and he is one of four Bulls players to have his jersey retired (Jerry Sloan, Bob Love, and Michael Jordan).

Furthermore, Scotty Pippen Jr. was second in the SEC in scoring (20.8 PPG) in his NCAA sophomore year. He then led the conference the following season, averaging 20.4 points per game.

Of course, Pippen scored 30 or more points five times in the 2021-22 season for the Commodores.

This signing comes days after the Grizzlies lost Ja Morant (shoulder) for the season. Not to mention, Memphis is also without Marcus Smart (finger) and Desmond Bane (ankle) for at least another month.

The Grizzlies host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET.