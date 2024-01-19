Hall of Famer calls out Bulls legends for not attending Ring of Honor: ‘Complete disgrace’

Last week, the Bulls decided to create a ceremony to honor their franchise legends, including players, coaches and managers. However, the event wasn’t as glamorous as it was set out to be, considering that most of the celebrated players weren’t even in attendance that night.

ESPN’s Charles Barkley did not keep quiet, as he considered this act “disgraceful” during a recent Inside the NBA show. The Hall of Famer took the chance to criticize the Ring of Honor’s overall atmosphere.

“I want to be very careful here because Chicago, I love that city, but what happened in Chicago the other night was a disgrace,” Barkley said. “It was a flat-out disgrace. Having his wife cry like that. That was wrong on so many levels. Michael (Jordan) Scottie (Pippen), and Dennis (Rodman) not showing up — that was wrong. It was a complete disgrace to the legacy of the Chicago Bulls.”

The inaugural class of the Bulls Ring of Honor 💍 Bulls-Warriors | Live on the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/DKSYeFgjk0 pic.twitter.com/hFiZMyN5Zl — NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2024

Jordan, instead of attending sent a video which was later posted on social media. “I am so bummed that I can’t be there,” expressed the six-time NBA champion. “Believe me, I am very grateful and very honored. To the fans, you guys have supported me ever since I stepped foot in Chicago. And even today, I see a lot of Chicago fans all over. So I think we made an impression and changed what Chicago represents in terms of champions.”

Bulls chairman Jerry Reinsdorf told the Chicago press that he wasn’t entirely convinced about how much effort really went into brining Jordan and Scottie Pippen to attend the ceremony.

“I actually don’t know how much effort went into it,” Reinsdorf said. “Obviously, it would be better if everybody were here, but we knew going in that not everybody could be here. I believe Michael recorded something.”

He then admitted that they sent out the invitations late and most of these former athletes have busy schedules. “I would be excited for everyone to come, but we announced it six weeks ago,” the executive confessed. “People have schedule issues, and so this is just our way of saying thank you to the players and the staff, so that’s what we’re looking forward to.”

The NBA world reacted with disgust after Jerry Krause’s wife was booed when they were celebrating the former GM’s legacy

At the recent Ring of Honor ceremony, the late Jerry Krause’s mention was met with strong resentment from the audience attending Chicago’s United Center. This reaction created great distress in his widow Thelma, while the NBA community reacted with disgust.

Detroit Pistons icon Isiah Thomas appeared recently on SiriusXM NBA Radio and expressed his disappointment over the Bulls fan’s behavior that night. “I thought it was one of the most horrific things that I’ve ever seen at a ceremony,” he shared.

“It hurt me so much to my heart because I know how Jerry Krause was to me and my family and how he treated us. I called Mrs. Krause. I got her number and called her up. I told her the rest of the NBA doesn’t feel the same way about your husband as those fans who booed in the arena,” Isiah concluded.

This sad incident just goes to show how there is a great divide in perception about the legacy of Krause in Chicago, as the fanbase tore him apart during the ceremonial event, but the NBA world defends the former GM’s contribution.