The Atlanta Hawks are 750-750 in their last 1,500 games played. Excluding playoff wins, Atlanta’s W-L record during this stretch dates back to the 2004-05 season. The Hawks scored 156,041 points in that span, per StatMuse.

According to the Basketball-Reference database, the Hawks’ all-time W-L record is 2,915-2,996. Atlanta has 49 playoff appearances and one championship (1957-58 St. Louis Hawks).

The Hawks won a franchise-record 60 games in the 2014-15 season. Atlanta’s Southeast Division title that campaign was the team’s first since winning the Central Division in 1994.

The Atlanta Hawks are 750-750 in their last 1,500 games They have achieved perfect mid pic.twitter.com/Q7LW1VD3Zc — NBA University (@NBA_University) February 23, 2024



That was the club’s most successful season since finishing at the top of the Eastern Conference in 1993-94. It marked the first time since the Southeast Division was created (ahead of 2004-05) that the division title was not won by a team from the state of Florida.

Atlanta reached its first-ever Eastern Conference Finals since the NBA was divided into two conferences, but the club’s season ended with a four-game sweep against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Hawks returned to the conference finals in 2021.

However, they were defeated in six games by the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks, led by two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and former Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer.

Atlanta Hawks’ longest win streak during their 1,500-game stretch was 19 games in the 2014-15 season

Furthermore, Atlanta’s longest win streak during that 1,500-game span was 19 games in the 2014-15 season as well. The team also won eight straight games in the 2020-21 season.

The Hawks lost 10 straight games in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.

Through 56 games of the 2023-24 season, the club is 24-32 and sits 10th overall in the Eastern Conference standings. The Hawks are 13-16 at home, 11-16 away, and 14-24 against East opponents.

The Atlanta Hawks had ZERO NBA All-Stars this year. They are now heading to the Eastern Conference Finals. There’s just something about this team… — GSN (@GASportsNow) June 21, 2021



Additionally, Atlanta is 17-14 as a selected favorite, 7-18 as an underdog, and 17-39 against the spread this season.

The Hawks struggled Friday night in their first game since the All-Star break. In Atlanta’s 123-121 loss to the Toronto Raptors, the Hawks missed 13 straight shots after taking a 2-0 lead.

The Raptors led 15-2 before Dejounte Murray ended the brick streak with a layup. The Hawks shot 30% from the floor in the opening frame — going 1 for 9 from 3-point range and missing five free throws.

Atlanta is now on a three-game losing streak. The franchise’s longest win streak this season has been just four games (Oct. 29-Nov. 4 and later matched from Jan. 13-20).

The Hawks host Orlando on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.