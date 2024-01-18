An Atlanta Hawks fan was selected during the halftime show of Wednesday’s home game against the Orlando Magic to participate in a free throw contest on the court for a chance to win a $500 gift card.

The goal was to make as many free throws as possible within a 30-second time frame. The number of successful free throws would determine the number of briefcases the spectator could open.

There were 10 briefcases in total, and one of them contained the $500 gift card. So, the Hawks fan hit nine free throws within the 30 seconds, giving him the chance to open nine of the 10 cases.

After he made the free throws, the halftime host asked the fan to select the one suitcase he did not want to open. Without thinking about it, the spectator chose the 10th case.

The briefcases were then opened one by one from one to nine. However, none of them contained the gift card, as it was in case No. 10. The Atlanta fan had only a 10% chance of failure, and he still fell short.

Unfortunately, video footage of the contest could not be found on social media.

Luck was not on the fan’s side Wednesday night, needless to say. Perhaps it’s best for him to avoid contests and game shows with briefcases, such as Deal or No Deal.

During a December 2017 halftime show, a Hawks fan named Norman won $10,000 after hitting a half-court shot. It can be done. Sometimes it’s better for the odds to be stacked against the contestant.

Though, at least the night wasn’t a total loss for the fan. Hawks star Dejounte Murray knocked down a 17-foot jumper as time expired to give Atlanta an impressive 106-104 victory over the Magic.

After Orlando’s Paolo Banchero drained a 3-pointer to tie the score at 104 with 8.4 seconds left, the Hawks inbounded to Murray and let the 2022 All-Star guard hit the buzzer-beater.

“It’s a make or miss league,” Murray said. “I always feel like I’m going to make my next shot. … I’m a react type of guy. I take what the defense is giving me. Mid-range is my sweet spot. I made a great shot.”

Despite committing a season-high 23 turnovers, the Hawks found a way to win.