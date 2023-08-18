The Charlotte Hornets are signing forward Tre Scott to an Exhibit 10 contract. Scott, 26, went undrafted in 2020 out of the University of Cincinnati. The 6-foot-8 wing appeared in only two games with the Cleveland Cavaliers in his rookie 2021-22 season. He averaged 3.0 points, 1.0 rebound, and 5.5 minutes per game.

Training camp deals are one-year, minimum-salary contracts. An Exhibit 10 contract can be converted into a two-way deal before the regular season begins. If Scott makes the cut, he will spend most of his time with the Greensboro Swarm, Charlotte’s NBA G League affiliate.

The Charlotte Hornets have agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with Tre Scott, league sources told @hoopshype. Scott averaged 17.4 points on 53.8 percent shooting from the field for Charlotte’s G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm, last season. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) August 17, 2023



If Tre Scott is waived by the Hornets, he will be eligible to receive a bonus worth up to $75,000 by re-joining the Swarm and spending at least 60 days with the G League team. Exhibit 10 contracts are non-guaranteed, allowing teams to waive the signee without taking a cap hit.

On Sept. 15, 2021, the Cavaliers waived Scott. On Oct. 23, he signed with G League affiliate Cleveland Charge. In 15 appearances, he averaged 12.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.3 steals, and a career-high 35 minutes per game.

Charlotte Hornets sign forward Tre Scott to an Exhibit 10 contract

For the 2022-23 season, Scott spent his time with the Swarm and Calgary Surge of the Canadian Elite Basketball League. The forward made eight starts in 10 games with Greensboro, averaging career highs of 17.4 points, 6.9 boards, and 2.8 assists per contest.

As for his NCAA career, Scott made 65 starts in 135 games with Cincinnati across four years of college. In 30 starts of his senior 2019-20 season, the forward averaged career highs of 11.4 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 steals, and 33.7 minutes per game.

Of course, he became the first Bearcat since the 1982-83 season to average a double-double. Scott became the first Cincinnati player to post a 20-point, 20-rebound game since Kenyon Martin Sr. in 1998.

Trevon Scott earns weekly recognition for the THIRD time this month!

– 15.0 points

– 16.0 rebounds

– 44% FG

— Cincinnati Men's Hoops (@GoBearcatsMBB) February 24, 2020



In addition to winning AAC Player of the Year and AAC Defensive Player of the Year in his senior year, the Georgia native was selected to the first-team All-AAC.

The Hornets have 12 players signed to guaranteed contracts and two under two-way deals. Charlotte has not inked a deal with second-round draft pick James Nnaji. Not to mention, restricted free agents P.J. Washington and Theo Maledon have not yet signed new contracts.

Every year, the Hornets have struggled. Charlotte has not made the playoffs since 2016. Things could change under the new ownership group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall.

