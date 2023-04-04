Is Bradley Beal playing tonight (Apr. 4) vs. Bucks?

Bradley Beal (knee) of the Washington Wizards has been downgraded to out for Tuesday night’s home game against the Milwaukee Bucks. This will be Beal’s seventh straight game missed. The three-time All-Star has missed a total of 28 games so far this season.

Kristaps Porzingis (illness), Kyle Kuzma (ankle), Deni Avdija (elbow), and Monte Morris (ankle) have all been downgraded to out as well. In fact, Washington was eliminated from playoff contention this past Sunday after losing 118-109 against the New York Knicks.

Per a few NBA betting sites, while Bradley Beal and the Wizards are not making the playoffs, the Bucks remain the No. 1 favorite to win the championship. Sportsbooks are giving the Boston Celtics second-best odds.

Injury report for tomorrow night's game at home against the Bucks. #DCAboveAll | @ChasenBoscolo pic.twitter.com/97Vxv9OqHj — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) April 3, 2023

Through 50 starts this season, Bradley Beal is averaging 23.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 33.5 minutes per game. To add to these statistics, the 11-year veteran is also shooting a career-best 50.6% from the floor and 36.5% beyond the arc. Notwithstanding injuries, the 29-year-old had a decent season.

In Washington’s 119-116 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Feb. 28, the guard scored a season-high 37 points in 36 minutes of action. Along with notching three boards, seven assists, and one steal, Beal shot 17-of-30 (56.7%) from the field and drained a 3-pointer.

Wizards guard Bradley Beal (knee) has been downgraded to out against Bucks for Tuesday night’s home game

Furthermore, Washington is 3-7 in its last 10 games. The Wizards are coming off back-to-back losses. And they’re 1-6 in their past seven matchups against Milwaukee. Since the Wizards are eliminated from playoff contention, they’ll participate in the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday, May 16.

Meanwhile, the Bucks are 15-5 in their previous 20 contests. Also, they’re 12-2 in their last 14 meetings against the Wizards at Capital One Arena. It’s imperative for Milwaukee to continue to win. Besides, having momentum going into the playoffs helps contenders.

Here is the Bucks injury report for tonight's game vs. Wizards. (Sorry. Thought this tweet went out yesterday. My bad.) OUT:

Grayson Allen (right ankle sprain)

Khris Middleton (r. knee injury mgmt) Probable:

Jevon Carter (left knee soreness)

Meyers Leonard (left calf soreness) — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) April 4, 2023

The Bucks remain two games ahead of the second-seeded Celtics in the Eastern Conference standings. With Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis, and Kyle Kuzma absent, it should be a lot easier. Additionally, Milwaukee is 16-4 ATS in their past 20 games played on a Tuesday.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Bucks have an 82.9% chance of defeating Washington. Also, sportsbooks show Milwaukee as a heavy 13.5-point favorite away. Washington is shutting it down for the season. Moreover, the Bucks have a much higher chance of winning this one with Bradley Beal and other starters out of the picture.

NBA Betting Content You May Like