Jaren Jackson Jr. assumed Steven Adams was from United Kingdom

Steven Adams was traded from the New Orleans Pelicans to the Memphis Grizzlies on Aug. 7, 2021. Steven is slowly getting to know his Grizzlies teammates, such as Jaren Jackson Jr. The 22-year-old prepared for Adams and his accent by watching Love Island, the British dating game show on Netflix. However, the 6’11” center was actually born in Rotorua, New Zealand. He also attended Rotorua High School and Scots College, located in Wellington, NZ.

When asked about Jaren’s geographical mistake, Adams replied, “So you can understand my New Zealand accent, since it’s all over the world. I don’t know the logic behind it, but sure,” he explained jokingly. “What the hell’s he doing watching ‘Love Island?’ C’mon mate, what are you doing?” He also said, “Someone should teach him bloody English.” Jackson Jr. was only off by about 11,400 miles. Adams laughed it off.

Steven Adams on Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke saying he’s a great teacher Adams on JJJ: “He can barely understand me apparently. Somebody should teach him bloody English”. (That’s in response to Jaren saying he watched Love Island to understand Adams’ New Zealand accent) pic.twitter.com/1OljW7dWTK — Evan Barnes〽️ (@evan_b) September 30, 2021

.@memgrizz C @RealStevenAdams says he’s been really really impressed with Coach Jenkins through the first days of camp: “It’s been good. All around. Thumbs up.” pic.twitter.com/6InQkihHpW — Grind City Media (@grindcitymedia) September 30, 2021

Furthermore, Adams has enjoyed bonding with his new buddies. Rookie Ziaire Williams is calling him “Big Steve,” while Dillon Brooks nicknamed him “Steve-O.” At practice, Brandon Clarke said, “He’s just got so much great pointers and tips on how to win, how to be a big, to do things we kind of struggle with being on the floor and being strong.” He’s a really good teacher and he loves to tell us these things.”

With the Oklahoma City Thunder, Adams started out in a supporting role alongside All-Stars Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant. In seven seasons with the Thunder, the center averaged 9.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 block per game in 530 games played.

At training camp, on the topic of playing with the eight-year veteran, Ja Morant said, “We’re both learning what each other likes to do on the floor and my job is to make his job easier. He’s a pro, I’m a pro. It’s not that hard. He’s a great passer so long as I move, I’m getting some good passes. We’ll both get some assists.”

Moreover, Adams added, “Everyone wants to work, everyone wants to get better; habits are good. Discipline is good. We’ll see if that carries over throughout the year.” Last season, the Grizzlies finished 38-34 (.528), ranking eighth overall in the Western Conference.

Steven Adams forgives Zach Randolph

When asked about the Zach Randolph incident and fan outrage from the 2014 Playoffs, Adams just shrugged. He stated, “If they’re genuinely mad, I can’t do much about it. I’ll still play for the city, travel to as much of the city as possible. But c’mon mate, have a beer, eh? Calm down, have a tea.” To him, it’s all water under the bridge now.

In Game 6 of the 2014 first-round playoff series between the Grizzlies and Thunder, Randolph punched Adams in the jaw in the fourth quarter. The two players got tangled up late in the game, and tensions were high. Of course, Randolph was later suspended for Game 7. Now they get to execute plays together as teammates.