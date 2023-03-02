Home » news » Jayson Tatum Passed Celtics Legend Larry Bird 1987 88 Last Night With His 34th 30 Point Game Of The 2022 23 Season

Main Page

Jayson Tatum passed Celtics legend Larry Bird (1987-88) last night with his 34th 30-point game of the 2022-23 season

Updated 3 hours ago on
2 min read
Zach Wolpin profile picture
LinkedIn Twitter Instagram
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The first two meetings of the season between Cleveland and Boston took OT, but the Celtics were able to sneak a 117-113 win at home. Boston had lost the previous two matchups to the Cavs and they were hungry for revenge last night. Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum were carrying their teams on the offensive end and Tatum had his best game back since all-star break after a lackluster start. With his 34th 30-point game of the season he passed Larry Bird for the most 30-point games by a Celtic in a single season. 

Boston is one of the two most historic franchises in the league along with the Lakers. The Celtics have a rich history of winning championships and being a contender almost every season. While they have been a contender for a while now, they cannot seem to climb the mountain top and be the top dog in the NBA once again.

Tatum and the rest of his team are eager to avenge the loss in the Finals they had last season. Massachusetts Sports Betting sites have the Celtics at (+300) to win the Finals this season.

Jayson Tatum continues to prove why he’s the next great Celtics player that kids will be talking about in years to come

In 36 minutes played in Boston’s 117-113 win last night, Tatum finished with 41/11/8 along with four three-pointers made on 13-21 shooting from the field. The four-time all-star had a few rough games after the all-star break with his shooting efficiency, but found his touch again last night with a big 41-point performance.

Last night he had to duel with Cleveland’s all-star SG Donovan Mitchell who dropped 44 points, however, his team was fighting clawing back for most of he second half. Mitchell played 44 minutes and had 44 points on 17-32 shooting from the field and four three’s made.

Jayson Tatum had a rough first quarter yesterday, but followed that up with 15 in the second and 18 in the third. March seems to be a team when he plays his best basketball as well. In 13 games played in March last season he averaged (32.8) points on (.538) percent from the field and (.447) from deep.

Zach Wolpin profile picture

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Trending Now