The first two meetings of the season between Cleveland and Boston took OT, but the Celtics were able to sneak a 117-113 win at home. Boston had lost the previous two matchups to the Cavs and they were hungry for revenge last night. Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum were carrying their teams on the offensive end and Tatum had his best game back since all-star break after a lackluster start. With his 34th 30-point game of the season he passed Larry Bird for the most 30-point games by a Celtic in a single season.

Boston is one of the two most historic franchises in the league along with the Lakers. The Celtics have a rich history of winning championships and being a contender almost every season. While they have been a contender for a while now, they cannot seem to climb the mountain top and be the top dog in the NBA once again.

Tatum and the rest of his team are eager to avenge the loss in the Finals they had last season. Massachusetts Sports Betting sites have the Celtics at (+300) to win the Finals this season.

Jayson Tatum has his 34th 30-point game of the season. That's the most in a season by a Celtics player since Larry Bird in 1987-88. pic.twitter.com/vThxsyA2Ye — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 2, 2023

Jayson Tatum continues to prove why he’s the next great Celtics player that kids will be talking about in years to come

In 36 minutes played in Boston’s 117-113 win last night, Tatum finished with 41/11/8 along with four three-pointers made on 13-21 shooting from the field. The four-time all-star had a few rough games after the all-star break with his shooting efficiency, but found his touch again last night with a big 41-point performance.

Last night he had to duel with Cleveland’s all-star SG Donovan Mitchell who dropped 44 points, however, his team was fighting clawing back for most of he second half. Mitchell played 44 minutes and had 44 points on 17-32 shooting from the field and four three’s made.

Jayson Tatum had a rough first quarter yesterday, but followed that up with 15 in the second and 18 in the third. March seems to be a team when he plays his best basketball as well. In 13 games played in March last season he averaged (32.8) points on (.538) percent from the field and (.447) from deep.