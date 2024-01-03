Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is the fourth player in NBA history to average at least 35 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists over a 25-game span — joining Oscar Robertson, Wilt Chamberlain, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Over his last 25 games, Embiid is averaging 35.2 points, 12 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game. Through 26 appearances this season, he’s averaging career highs of 34.8 points, 6.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per contest.

In Philadelphia’s 110-97 win over the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night, he recorded 31 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists, one steal, and two blocks in 31:27 of action. The six-time All-Star notched a triple-double in only three quarters.

The only NBA player ever to post at least 30-15-10 in fewer minutes played was also Embiid (31-15-10 in 29:47 on 1/3/22 vs. Houston). The two-time scoring champ is shooting a career-best 88.7% at the foul line as well.

Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid recorded his seventh career triple-double in three quarters vs. Chicago Bulls

Additionally, it was his seventh career triple-double. “I want to play as many games as possible,” said Embiid, who missed all four games of the 76ers’ holiday road trip due to a sprained right ankle.

“It’s unfortunate I missed the past four games, but I can’t control it. If I’m healthy, my goal was to try and play 82 games. Every single game. Sometimes, it’s not just possible. Sometimes, stuff happens.”

Philadelphia outscored Chicago 43-18 in the opening quarter. The Sixers’ 25-point lead is their largest at the end of the first quarter since they led by 28 points against the Milwaukee Bucks on April 11, 2018.

The Sixers’ 73-42 lead marked the 12th time the club led by 31-plus points at halftime in franchise history.

Furthermore, it was Embiid’s 15th straight game with 30 or more points. He joins Chamberlain (1963-64), Abdul-Jabbar (1971-72), Kobe Bryant (2002-03), and James Harden (2018-19) as the only NBA players to accomplish this feat.

Besides Chamberlain, the only other Sixer with multiple 30-15-10 games is Charles Barkley.

Despite missing four of the last five games, Embiid still leads the NBA in points per game (34.8), free throws (267), player efficiency rating (34.8), win shares per 48 minutes (.317), and usage percentage (38.1%).

