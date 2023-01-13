Home » news » Joel Embiid Second Player To Record 30 10 On 100 Ft Shooting In Three Straight Games

Joel Embiid second player to record 30/10 on 100% FT shooting in three straight games

76ers Joel Embiid second player to record 30/10 on 100% FT shooting in three straight games
On Thursday, Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers became only the second player in NBA history to record 30 points, 10 rebounds, and shoot 100% from the free throw line in three straight games since Kareem Abdul Jabbar in 1975.

In the Sixers’ 133-114 loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the five-time All-Star logged 30 points, 10 boards, two assists, and one block in 28 minutes played. Plus, he shot 10-of-17 (58.8%) from the field and made all 10 of his free throws.

Philadelphia was outscored 34-28 to open the second half. Joel Embiid did everything he could to carry his team. The Thunder shot 44-of-86 (51.2%) from the floor and 14-of-33 (42.4%) from 3-point range. Three of Oklahoma City’s last four wins came against MVP candidates: Doncic, Tatum, and Embiid.

Of course, James Harden ended his outing with 24 points, six rebounds, 15 assists, and one steal in 36 minutes. Harden has recorded at least 15 assists in six games this season, the most in 76ers franchise history. Wilt Chamberlain logged five in 1967-68 and Maurice Cheeks had five in 1987-88.

Joel Embiid is the second player in NBA history to record 30 points and 10 rebounds on 100% free throw shooting in three straight games since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1975

“I think we’re gonna be really good. We’re a work in progress,” said 76ers coach Doc Rivers prior to Thursday night’s game. “But we have work to do. We just want to keep improving and getting better.”

Through 30 starts this season, Joel Embiid is averaging career highs of 33.5 points and 4.4 assists. In addition to logging 1.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game, the center is shooting a career-best 53.6% from the field and 33.7% outside the arc.

On Nov. 13, in the 76ers’ 105-98 win over the Utah Jazz, the seventh-year player scored a career-high 59 points in 37 minutes of action. He finished 19-of-28 (67.9%) shooting from the floor, made one 3-pointer, and went 20-of-24 (83.3%) at the foul line.

Since blocks became an official stat in 1973-74, Joel Embiid is the first player in NBA history to record at least 50 points, 10 boards, five assists, and five blocks in a single game. Although the center might not win MVP in the coming months, he still makes a great case. He has more competition right now than last season.

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

