Jonathan Isaac To Begin Practice With Lakeland Magic In Rehabilitation Progression

The 2022-23 season has started slow for the Orlando Magic with a 5-20 record. Orlando is currently fifth in the Southeast Division and last in the Eastern Conference. Recently, the team announced that PF Jonathan Isaac has taken the next step in his rehab process with the Magic.

It’s a bit unclear what the next step is and how long it will take Isaac to fully return, but it’s good news for a player who must be itching to play in an NBA game. The last time he played in a game was 2/08/20. He missed the entire 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons for the Magic due to an ACL injury.

Now, Isaac is going to take part in team workouts with Lakeland, the Magic’s G League affiliate. He had been limited to individual workouts and contract drills with his coaches. Playing with Lakeland is a step in the right direction.

Jonathan Isaac progressing in rehabilitation process

Isaac tore his ACL is August of 2020 and also had to have a surgical procedure in March to repair a hamstring injury. He last gave an update to the media back in October on his status.

“I feel the best that I’ve felt through this entire process,”… ““I’ve been telling everybody, I’m running, I’m jumping, I’m playing one-on-one, I’m doing all these things and finally, we’re ready to kind of just really start putting it all together and ramping this thing up. I can see the light at the end of the tunnel.” – Jonathan Issac

He was drafted by the Magic sixth overall in 2017, and has only played in 136 games in five seasons. Orlando’s president of basketball operations, Jeff Weltman had this to say.

“He’s still ramping up,”… “I hate to sound like a broken record. I know that this has been a long process and, again, I just always harken back to his ability to remain focused in what’s been a really long ordeal of him. We’re hopeful to have him back during the season and I won’t put a timetable on that as usual. We want to give him the best possible space to get his work done” – Jeff Weltman

There is still no definite date on when Isaac will return according to Orlando. They said that is really all depends on how he’s feeling and only he will know when he’s completely ready to give it 100 percent.