Kelly Oubre Jr. not expected to re-sign with Hornets this offseason

Kelly Oubre Jr. is slated to test the open market this offseason and will likely not re-sign with the Charlotte Hornets, per sources. The frontcourt is full at the moment. Charlotte selected Alabama forward Brandon Miller second overall in the 2023 NBA Draft. Then there’s Gordon Hayward, Miles Bridges, Cody Martin, and others.

“With Brandon Miller’s arrival, Gordon Hayward still here and, barring something unforeseen, Miles Bridges in the mix again, Charlotte is pretty stocked at the wing position,” wrote Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer. “And that doesn’t even take into account Cody Martin, who appeared in only seven games in 2022-23, and Bryce McGowens.

“So, there’s really no room for Oubre. Meaning unless the Hornets thin out a suddenly overcrowded position, a return is unlikely. He’ll probably have to wait through the first few waves of free agency before finding a new home.”

Having Kelly Oubre on the Charlotte Hornets was an enjoyable experience ✊ pic.twitter.com/lHcWt4praO — Hornets Nation (@HornetsNationCP) June 29, 2023



Oubre has spent the last two seasons with the Hornets. The eight-year veteran made 40 starts in 48 appearances in the 2022-23 season. He averaged a career-high 20.3 points per game, along with 5.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.4 steals, and 32.3 minutes per contest. Plus, Oubre shot 43.1% from the field and 31.9% outside the arc.

In Charlotte’s 132-122 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Nov. 18, the Kansas product scored a season-high 34 points in 39 minutes as a starter. He finished 12-of-21 (57.1%) shooting from the floor and 5-of-9 (55.6%) from 3-point range while posting three boards and three steals.

Moreover, he suffered a left hand injury in a 121-113 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Dec. 29. In early January, Oubre underwent surgery on a torn ligament in his left hand and was ruled out indefinitely. The forward went on to miss the next 24 games.

Hornets coach Steve Clifford plans to give 2022 second-round draft pick Bryce McGowens more playing time next season as well. “There’s a lot of positives going forward, and he’s right at the top of that list to me,” Clifford said in December.

“He’s got size, he has instincts, he has a feel for the game. But the biggest thing is he steps out there like he belongs. He’s poised, he’s smart. … He’s got to get bigger, stronger, more experienced, but he has a chance to be a really good player.”

Haven’t heard UFA Kelly Oubre mentioned much. Coming off one of the most under-the-radar 20+ PPG seasons ever, feels like he’s become underrated. He’s a long, athletic wing who can get buckets, rebound, and defend. You’d think there would be a fairly robust market. Still only 27. — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) June 30, 2023



Kelly Oubre also believes in McGowens. “His poise, his demeanor. He doesn’t get rattled. No moment seems too big for him. He’s always ready. He comes out there and he plays his game, he’s smooth,” he said. “He’s NBA ready, and I feel like he’s going to be a star in this league.”

In August 2021, Oubre signed a two-year, $24.6 million contract with the Hornets. The 27-year-old earned $12.6 million this past season.

