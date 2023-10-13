As rumors are flying around the Golden State camp suggesting that Klay Thompson could sign a four-year, $140 million contract extension, other reports are placing him outside of the Warriors team. Even though their roster has a new look ahead of the upcoming campaign, the core group that led the franchise to four NBA titles in the last decade is still there.

While the administration hopes to keep this championship core at least until the 2025/25 season, as Stephen Curry and Draymond Green have already inked their new contracts, the shooting guard is yet to sign his extension. Thompson recently addressed this situation with the press.

“I wouldn’t want to go anywhere else,” the 33-year-old said. “To play for one franchise, man? That’s so rare. In any sport. Football. Baseball. Basketball. Australian Rules Football. To play for one club is insane. It’s some real legendary stuff. Even what Udonis Haslem did. He’s revered in Miami. Locally. That’s what I cherish. Going around the country, going around the world and people from Northern California or Warriors fans in general are just so prideful about the Warriors. And I was here before banners were hung up.”

The veteran star is entering his 13th NBA year and is a legend in his own terms, as the sharpshooter has made the fourth most three-pointers since he entered the league with 2,123. Thompson holds this record despite the fact that he missed two seasons back in 2019 and 2020 due to his ACL and Achilles injuries.

This past season, for example, he became only the third athlete in NBA history to drop over 300 shots from beyond the arc in a single campaign. “I’m not going to sell myself short. I know how incredible that is,” he expressed. “To do that after an ACL and an Achilles, that’s hard work.”

Nevertheless, these last playoffs the inspiration ran out as he lost many crucial shots as they were eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the Western Conference postseason. The veteran recognized he wasn’t at his best.

“I learned that I was fried. I was tired,” he admitted. “All my shots in that Game 6 were short. They were all on line. They were just short. I don’t know if that’s mental fatigue or physical fatigue. But it happens. Then on top of that, I learned as I get older, I’ll have to rely on my teammates and my smarts to be as efficient scoring the ball as I possibly can be.”

Sports Illustrated reported this week that he might get offered an irresistible four-year contract to remain in Golden State

So, Thompson already revealed that there’s no way he wants to leave the Bay Area, as his dream is to play for only one club in the NBA career. Also, the Warriors have reportedly been offering him an irresistible deal to stay four more years in Golden State. What’s he waiting for?

“A four-year deal in the $30-35 million per season range sounds reasonable, at least to the NBA executives I talk to. There is no sign of acrimony between Thompson and the Warriors. Bet on the two sides getting something done,” wrote Sports Illustated’s Chris Mannix.

Thompson, who is set to earn $43.21 million this upcoming season, revealed that he remains focused on leading the Warriors to another championship this campaign.

“I’m in such a great spot right now. I’m in good shape. Come opening night, I’ll be in the best shape possible,” the veteran said.