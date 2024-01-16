Home » news » Knicks Actively Fielding Offers For Quentin Grimes

Knicks Actively Fielding Offers For Quentin Grimes

James Foglio profile picture
Sports Editor
Updated 2 hours ago
New York Knicks Actively Fielding Offers For Quentin Grimes
USA Today Network

The New York Knicks are currently exploring various trade packages from NBA teams for Quentin Grimes. The third-year guard has reportedly fallen out of favor with Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau.

“The Knicks are actively fielding offers for the former first-round pick, according to rival executives who have been in contact with New York’s front office. The approach signals a change from only a year or two ago when the Knicks clutched onto Grimes in trade talks,” wrote Fred Katz of The Athletic.

Grimes, 23, has made 18 starts in 37 appearances this season, averaging 6.9 points, a career-low 1.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 19.8 minutes per game. He’s also shooting 40.5% from the floor, a career-best 39.2% from downtown, and 62.5% at the foul line.


Grimes averaged 29.9 minutes per game just last season. In his first 11 games of the 2023-24 season, Grimes averaged 24.7 minutes per contest.

Thibodeau has limited him to 16.5 minutes per game in his last 10 contests. The 6-foot-5 guard recorded a season-high 19 points in wins against the Toronto Raptors (Dec. 11) and Philadelphia 76ers (Jan. 5).

Jalen Brunson needs more help in the backcourt.

New York Knicks could wait until offseason to trade Quentin Grimes when a star player is available

New York brass seems to be targeting an affordable star player, per sources. That means Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine is out of the question. LaVine is making $40.04 million this season and is slated to earn $43.03 million in 2024-25. This is part of the five-year, $215.16 million deal he signed with Chicago in July 2022.

“With nearly three weeks to go until the NBA trade deadline, the Knicks’ priorities are taking shape. The goal, according to league sources familiar with the organization’s thinking, is to add someone who could help the team today and also has a contract that would be attractive in a hypothetical trade for a star this upcoming summer,” Katz added.

“But acquiring a talented player takes giving up something good, too. The long-term plan remains to add a star to the core that’s already present, but the organization still does not expect that star, whoever he may be, to become available until this summer at the earliest.”


Waiting until the offseason might be New York’s best option. Arguably the best star-level talent options available include LaVine, Dejounte Murray, and Pascal Siakam. Acquiring reinforcements during the summertime is the more realistic possibility.

Here is a list of more players (with their salaries) the Knicks could be pursuing this season.

Other players on the trade block include Miles Bridges ($7.92 million), Alec Burks ($10.48 million), Kelly Olynyk ($12.19 million), Bojan Bogdanovic ($20 million), Keldon Johnson ($20 million), Malcolm Brogdon ($22.5 million), Terry Rozier ($23.20 million), Gordon Hayward ($31.5 million), and a few others.

