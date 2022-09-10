Knicks most valuable NBA team, worth $5.8 billion in 2022

The New York Knicks are the most valuable NBA team in 2022, according to Forbes. Of course, the franchise was founded in 1946. They have won two championships in their 76-year history: 1970 and 1973.

For an NBA comparison, the Knicks are worth $5.8 billion, followed by the Golden State Warriors ($5.6 billion), Los Angeles Lakers ($5.5 billion), Chicago Bulls ($3.65 billion), and Boston Celtics ($3.55 billion).

On the full list, the Dallas Cowboys ($8 billion), New England Patriots ($6.4 billion), Los Angeles Rams ($3.2 billion), New York Yankees ($6 billion), and New York Giants ($6 billion) ranked ahead of the Knicks.

Per Forbes, eight of the most valuable sports teams are based in California. Both England and the state of New York also have four teams featured on the list.

Most valuable NBA teams in 2022