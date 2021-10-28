The Chicago Bulls enter Thursday night’s ballgame looking to defend homecourt and the best record in the NBA at 4-0 against the New York Knicks at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. BetOnline odds for this game are now available below.

Game Information

Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: United Center; Chicago, Illinois

TV channels: NBA League Pass, NBC Sports Chicago, MSG Network, NBATV

Radio broadcast: WEPN-FM & WEPN (AM); WSCR

Live stream: fuboTV (seven-day free trial)

New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls Betting Lines

Point Spread: Knicks +1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Knicks +105, Bulls -125

Total: O/U 216.5

New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls Team News

The Bulls announced in a press release they will be paying tribute to former player and fan-favorite Joakim Noah on Thursday. Noah, the team’s newest “Bulls Ambassador,” has played a featured role during the franchise’s resurgence during the early to mid-2020s. Known for his incredible motor and grit, Noah will be doing PR work for the Bulls, connecting with Chicago citizens and Bulls fans.

“I’m truly humbled to be honored by both the team and city that I have always loved and respected,” Noah said in a statement. “Even more so to be able to celebrate tonight with family, friends, former players, and coaches, and most of all – the Bulls fans who helped drive my energy throughout my years in a Bulls uniform at the United Center. It means so much to me that I’m now a Bull for life. I love you all and am thrilled tonight to solidify my continued connection with the Bulls and the city of Chicago in this new chapter of my life.”

Joakim Noah has officially become a Bulls Ambassador. “It means so much to me that I’m now a Bull for life.” More ➡️ https://t.co/RPEdKVHfuc pic.twitter.com/ZzqJEJTR0Y — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) October 28, 2021

Another Bulls’ favorite, Derrick Rose will also be returning to his former stomping ground as a member of the New York Knicks. Rose and newly acquired Kemba Walker, form one of the most accomplished backcourt rotations in the NBA. The duo combines 26.8 points, seven assists, almost six rebounds, and more than two steals through the first four games, apparently solving the Knicks’ long-standing problem at the point.

🎥: Derrick Rose praises new-look Bulls: They’re great https://t.co/svBswVYT24 — NBC Sports Chicago (@NBCSChicago) October 28, 2021

New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Knicks: Nerlens Noel – OUT (Knee)

Bulls: Zach Lavine – Probable (Thumb), Coby White – OUT (Shoulder)

New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls Preview

The decision to soup up its backcourt is paying up well for the Knicks so far. Evan Fournier averages 19.0 points in under 33 minutes through the first four games, while Rose and Walker take turns to inflict damage on the opposing teams. Julius Randle also picks up where he left off last season, chalking up double-doubles and anchoring the team’s defense in the interior alongside vastly improving big Mitchell Robinson.

The Bulls have been scorching hot to start the season, averaging 107.5 points per game on 46.4 percent FG shooting and 42.3 percent from beyond the three-point line. DeMar DeRozan, who produces 22.5 points and 5.8 assists per game, has given Chicago another legitimate scoring threat on three levels after Zach Lavine. Speaking of Lavine, the team listed him probable for Thursday’s night game vs. the Knicks because of a thumb injury.

New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls Predictions

A marquee matchup between two big-market teams, this latest Knicks-Bulls confrontation may deliver something special on Joakim Noah’s night.

Fresh from dispatching the Philadelphia 76ers 112-99, the Knicks have emerged as the second-best offensive team in the NBA at 118.8 points per game. However, they will be facing a Bulls team that only allows the opposing team to just 97.5 points per game, which currently stands as the second-best league.

Bookmakers place the Knicks as a slight +1.5-point road underdog to the Bulls, suggesting they also expect a close contest. Though, Chicago seems to have more firepower and the defensive chops to make it a tough night for the visiting team.

New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls Betting Picks

The Bulls will take the outright win and cover the spread. The total will exceed OVER 216 points.

For more NBA betting trends, visit BetOnline.