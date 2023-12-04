Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s last road game uniform sold for $485,197 at SCP Auctions. This includes his signature Nike sneakers, gold shorts, and No. 24 jersey. The minimum bid was set at $50,000.

Kobe’s game-worn, 3XL Adidas Climacool shorts and 4XL jersey sold for $366,967, whereas the size 14 Nike Kobe 11 Elite Lows went for $118,230. Bidding closed Sunday evening. The auction closed with 20 bids submitted.

Bryant's shoes, shorts, and jersey memorabilia were photo matched to prove authenticity. The uniform was last worn by Black Mamba on April 11, 2016, when the Lakers lost 112-79 at Oklahoma City. "On April 11, 2016, Mamba played his 785th (including playoffs) and final career road contest at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City. Wanting to put on a show for Thunder fans one last time, Kobe played the entire first quarter and tallied all 13 of his points in that frame," the description reads.

The NBA Hall of Famer ended his outing with 13 points, one rebound, and one steal in 19 minutes of action. Bryant finished 4-of-12 (33.3%) shooting from the field and 3-of-9 (33.3%) outside the arc.

“I tried to give it all I had,” recalled Bryant. “I tried to loosen up in the locker room coming out for the second half, but I couldn’t move well at all.”

Former Lakers coach Byron Scott was Bryant’s teammate in 1996-97, his final season as a player. Scott praised the 18-time All-Star after Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gigi, six friends, and a pilot died in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

SCP also auctioned off a game-used basketball from February 2009, when Kobe Bryant scored 61 points against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.



“[Kobe] found out he had a lot of love out there,” Scott said. “Everybody showed their love because he came to play every single night. His competitive nature and the way he went about his business gained him a lot of respect around the world.”

SCP also auctioned off a game-used basketball from February 2009, when Kobe Bryant scored 61 points against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. The Spalding official NBA game ball sold for $66,152.