Lakers’ Anthony Davis is questionable against Jazz on Friday

Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis is listed as questionable for tonight’s matchup against the Utah Jazz. The eight-time All-Star is still recovering from a lingering back injury.

Other players listed on the Lakers’ injury report include LeBron James (probable), Dennis Schroder (out indefinitely), and Thomas Bryant (out indefinitely).

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Lakers now possess the 16th-best odds to win the championship in 2023. Some sportsbooks have dropped their odds after starting the season 2-5.

Through six games this season, Davis is averaging 23.2 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.2 steals, and 2.3 blocks. Plus, he’s shooting 52.3% from the field.

Davis has not appeared in at least 60 games since the Lakers’ 2019-20 championship season. He played 45 games in the 2020-21 season and made 56 starts last season.

Following the Lakers’ 120-117 overtime win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, the three-time blocks champ was asked about his back injury.

“A pretty good amount,” Davis replied when asked whether he was experiencing any pain. “On the putback, it kind of just comes and goes, these little shocks that go.

But at that point, you’re playing off adrenaline, and so I know tonight, maybe into tomorrow, I’m probably gonna feel it more. But this is all manageable. Just trying to do what I can to make sure I’m on the floor to help the team.”

In the meantime, if the Lakers center can avoid landing on his back, it will help control his pain. However, playing through an existent injury is never a good thing. He’s already more susceptible to sustaining other injuries.

“His back situation is something we definitely need to manage, but it’s something that’s not going to worsen with what he’s doing,” explained Lakers coach Darvin Ham.

Davis played his second straight game after missing last Friday’s matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In 37 minutes of action versus New Orleans, the center finished with 20 points and 16 rebounds while shooting 8-of-17 (47.1%) from the floor. It was his fourth double-double of the season.

While Davis’ back injury might not worsen, the Lakers still have to use caution. The 29-year-old has suffered ankle, groin, knee, and shoulder injuries in the past.