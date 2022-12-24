Lakers’ Anthony Davis (right foot) out indefinitely, to be re-evaluated in two weeks

Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis is out indefinitely due to a foot injury. He will be re-evaluated around the two-week mark, according to sources. The eight-time All-Star has been diagnosed with a stress injury in his right foot.

During the first quarter of Los Angeles’ 126-108 win over the Denver Nuggets on Dec. 16, the MVP candidate felt pain in his foot after taking a shot under the basket. Davis was already dealing with lower back stiffness prior to injuring his foot.

Based on a few NBA betting sites, the Lakers possess the 13th-best odds to win the championship in 2023. There are a couple of sportsbooks giving the Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans better odds.

The Lakers provided an update on Anthony Davis today at noon, saying he will continue to be out for an indefinite period with a “stress injury” in his right foot.He was present for shootaround this morning, wearing slippers on the court. He will miss his 4th straight game tonight pic.twitter.com/6q2ZLXUjv0 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 23, 2022

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the 2020 NBA champ could return as early as January. The team will let Davis rest for the next seven to 10 days. It is unknown at this time whether or not the center’s injury will require surgery.

Through 25 starts this season, Davis is averaging 27.4 points and a career-high 12.1 rebounds. In addition to logging 2.6 assists, 1.3 steals, and 2.1 blocks per game, the center is shooting a career-best 59.4% from the field.

On Friday, the team announced that there is no set timetable for the 11-year veteran’s return. Davis will remain out indefinitely for at least the remainder of the year.

Furthermore, oon Dec. 4, in the Lakers’ 130-119 win over the Washington Wizards, the 29-year-old scored a season-high 55 points in 38 minutes of action. Along with grabbing 17 boards, Davis shot 22-of-30 (73.3%) from the floor and knocked down two 3-pointers.

After extensive consultation with Lakers team physicians and outside specialists, it has been determined that Anthony Davis has a stress injury in his right foot. Davis will be out indefinitely. Further updates will be provided when appropriate. — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 23, 2022

Thirty-one games into the season, the Lakers are 13-18 and rank 13th in the Western Conference standings. With Davis, Los Angeles is still not a playoff contender this season. Without the Kentucky product, this team is one of the worst in the league.

Although the Lakers are averaging 115.3 points per game, ranking ninth overall, they’re also allowing 117.3 points per contest, which sits at the 26th spot on the list. Not to mention, their opponents are shooting almost 47% from the floor against them.