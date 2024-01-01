The Los Angeles Lakers are now 3-8 since winning the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament in Las Vegas against the Indiana Pacers.

Their only victories during this stretch were in matchups with the San Antonio Spurs (5-27) on Dec. 13, Oklahoma City Thunder (22-9) on Dec. 23, and Charlotte Hornets (7-23) on Dec. 28.

During the in-season tournament semifinal, the Lakers won 133-89 over the New Orleans Pelicans in Las Vegas on Dec. 7. Was it a fluke?

Los Angeles lost 129-109 to New Orleans on New Year’s Eve. Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram each scored 26 points. The Lakers were also coming off a 108-106 loss at Minnesota on Saturday night.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Lakers hold seventh-best odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, and Los Angeles Clippers.

The Lakers are 3-8 since winning the NBA Cup. What do they need to get back on track in 2024? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ORjuYLiXCa — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 1, 2024



LeBron James scored 34 points and ex-Pelican Anthony Davis added 20 points and 10 rebounds. James scored 21 of his points in the first half. However, the Lakers still lost for the seventh time in nine games.

“We have to figure it out and get better, for sure,” James said. “We’re not one team that likes to play from behind. We’ve been in that position a lot this year. The flight last night did not help, obviously.

“We didn’t get to the hotel last until 3:45 (a.m.). So, it was a rough day trying to recalibrate and get ready for the game. But I’m happy I was able to go out and just try to make some plays happen for my team.”

Los Angeles Lakers have won only six games on the road this 2023-24 NBA season, are 3-10 as underdogs

Through 34 games this season, the Lakers are 17-17 overall, 11-4 at home, 6-13 away, 15-7 as favorites, and 2-10 as underdogs. Los Angeles fell to 2-12 in its past 14 road games against Minnesota on Saturday.

According to the Lakers’ injury report, three players are listed as questionable ahead of Wednesday’s home game against the Miami Heat — guard D’Angelo Russell (tailbone), forward Rui Hachimura (calf), and guard Cam Reddish (groin).

Plus, guard Gabe Vincent (knee) remains out indefinitely. Hachimura started in place of Reddish in Sunday’s road loss to New Orleans, alongside Taurean Prince, Jarred Vanderbilt, James, and Davis.

“We have to figure it out and get better for sure.” LeBron James speaks on the Lakers’ .500 record and credits the Pelicans for their play tonight. pic.twitter.com/47ieZx6jrq — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) January 1, 2024

“This lineup that you see [Sunday], we’re going to stick with for the foreseeable future,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said before Sunday’s game.

“[We’re] starting there, and hopefully everyone gets on the mend, and we’ll try to get guys as much time as possible to get back healthy. [We’re] definitely trying to figure out a more consistent lineup as we proceed through this next portion of the season.”

Los Angeles takes on the Heat this Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET. Miami is 7-3 in its last 10 games. According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Lakers hold a 55.1% chance to win at home over the Heat.