Lakers consider re-signing free agent guard Dennis Schroder

The Los Angeles Lakers are leaning towards re-signing free agent guard Dennis Schroder. According to Marc Stein, re-signing Schroder is a “legit consideration” for the Lakers.

The nine-year NBA veteran played with LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the 2020-21 season.

Last March, the guard rejected a four-year, $84 million contract extension with the team. The extension contained incentives for playing at least 65 regular-season games and earning an All-NBA honor.

Including all incentives, the German baller could have made an additional $92 million with the Lakers. It’s unclear if this contract was either a partially-guaranteed or fully-guaranteed deal.

On August 13, 2021, Schroder agreed to a one-year, $5.9 million contract with the Boston Celtics. The guard missed out on millions. However, he can only blame himself.

Even if the Lakers take another chance on him, how many games will he play? Schroder tweaked his ankle during the 2022 EuroBasket FIBA qualifiers. He did not travel with his German national team to Sweden.

In 45 appearances and 25 starts with the Celtics, the 6’3″ guard averaged 14.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

Then, the Celtics traded Schroder, Bruno Fernando and Enes Kanter Freedom to the Houston Rockets for Daniel Theis. Of course, Theis is now with the Indiana Pacers and Kanter Freedom is a free agent.

While playing for the Celtics and Rockets last season, Schroder appeared in a combined total of 64 games. If the Lakers sign him, he needs to stay healthy. Not to mention, the guard will likely come off the bench.

Through 15 games played with the Rockets last season, the guard averaged 10.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.

Anyway, Schroder was selected 17th overall by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2013 NBA Draft.

The German spent his first five seasons with the Hawks. Then, on July 25, 2018, the Hawks traded the guard to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

On November 18, 2020, the Thunder traded Schroder to the Lakers for Danny Green and Jaden McDaniels.

In the 2020-21 season, in 61 regular-season games with the Lakers, the guard averaged 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. Plus, he averaged 43.7% shooting from the field and 33.5% from 3-point range.

In Schroder’s debut with the Lakers against the Los Angeles Clippers, he ended his performance with 14 points, 12 rebounds and 8 assists, in the team’s 116-109 loss.

In the Lakers’ first-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns, Dennis Schroder averaged 14.3 points, 3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He also averaged 32.7 minutes per game.