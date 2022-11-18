Lakers’ Dennis Schroder, Thomas Bryant to make their season debuts

On Friday, Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder and center Thomas Bryant are expected to make their season debuts against the Detroit Pistons at 10:30 p.m. ET.

According to the Lakers’ injury report, LeBron James (groin), Schroder (thumb), Bryant (thumb), and Max Christie (quarantine) will all be game-time decisions for Friday night’s interconference matchup.

A few NBA betting sites are giving the Lakers the 19th-best odds to win the championship in 2023. Considering Schroder and Bryant are cleared to play, some sportsbooks might raise their title odds in the coming days.

Bron, Dennis, & Thomas Bryant all practiced today 🙏 pic.twitter.com/G3feOgXgqp — Lakers All Day Everyday (@LADEig) November 17, 2022

Both Schroder and Bryant are currently listed as probable. Injury reports may vary. Last season, in 64 combined appearances with the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets, Schroder averaged 13.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 4.6 assists.

Plus, the nine-year veteran shot 43.1% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range in the 2021-22 season. He also finished with a 53.9% true shooting percentage and a usage percentage of 22.6%.

Lakers guard Dennis Schroder, center Thomas Bryant will make their season debuts on Friday against the Pistons

On November 12, 2021, in the Celtics’ 122-113 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, the guard scored a season-high 38 points in 42 minutes played. He finished 16-of-27 (59.3%) shooting from the floor and 3-of-9 (33.3%) from long range.

Back in September, Schroder signed a one-year, $2.64 million contract with the Lakers.

As for Thomas Bryant, the center last played with the Washington Wizards in the 2021-22 season. In 27 appearances last season, the Indiana product averaged 7.4 points and 4.0 boards per game. He shot 52% from the field as well.

In January 2021, the Wizards announced that Bryant had suffered a partially torn ACL in his left knee, following Washington’s 128-124 loss to the Miami Heat.

Neither Dennis Schroder nor Thomas Bryant listed on the Lakers injury report, which means both will be available on Friday pic.twitter.com/8yh7aAKakG — Jacob Rude (@JacobRude) November 17, 2022

Bryant was unable to make his 2021-22 season debut until January 12, 2022. In the Wizards’ 112-106 win against the Orlando Magic, the center ended his outing with 6.0 points, 1.0 rebound, and 1.0 assist in 12 minutes.

Of course, in Washington’s 116-113 win over the Pistons on March 1st, Bryant scored a season-high 16 points in 23 minutes. He shot 6-of-10 (60%) from the field.

During the offseason, Bryant signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Lakers.

On Tuesday, Schroder and Bryant were assigned to the South Bay Lakers, the team’s G League affiliate. After their recent practices, Los Angeles recalled both players.

Moreover, Friday night’s Lakers-Pistons matchup can be watched live on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Detroit is 0-7 away this season. On the other hand, the Lakers are 3-5 at home.

Not to mention, the Lakers are 3-0 in their last three meetings versus Detroit. For another notable injury update, Pistons guard Cory Joseph was upgraded to probable on Thursday.