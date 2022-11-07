Lakers’ LeBron James to miss first game of season against Jazz

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will miss his first game of the 2022-23 season. Due to left foot soreness, the four-time MVP has been ruled out for Monday night’s matchup against the Utah Jazz.

Other players listed on the injury report include Lonnie Walker IV (non-COVID illness), Patrick Beverley (non-COVID illness), and Anthony Davis (lower back tightness). Both Walker IV and Beverley were downgraded to out.

Because of injuries, lack of team chemistry, and several losses, the Lakers' championship odds continue to drop.

Through 9 games this season, LeBron is averaging 24.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 7.1 assists, and 1 steal per game. Plus, he’s shooting 44.7% from the floor and 21% from outside the arc.

While Russell Westbrook is improving off the bench with the Lakers, the nine-time All-Star can only do so much to help an injury-riddled team.

On Sunday, in the Lakers’ 114-100 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, James led L.A. in scoring with 27 points in 34 minutes of action. In addition to finishing with 7 rebounds and 4 assists, he shot 13-of-23 (56.5%) from the field.

Of course, James sank a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter, ending his skid of 16 straight missed 3-point attempts over the course of four games.

The Lakers led 36-30 at the end of the first quarter for the first time this season. Though, replacing Patrick Beverley as a starter due to his illness, Kendrick Nunn played 18 scoreless minutes.

Westbrook ended his outing with 19 points, 3 boards, and 10 assists in 32 minutes played. Following the loss, the guard mentioned to reporters, “We just didn’t come out ready [in the second half]. We were playing catch-up.”

Furthermore, LeBron criticized the officials after the loss. “Last game I got bumped, knocked off the path a few times and at halftime, the refs came to me and told me they missed it,” said the 20-year veteran. “That’s kind been what they’ve been telling me over the last couple of years that they just missed it.”

The Lakers are now 2-7 to start the 2022-23 season. They rank 14th overall in the Western Conference standings. Sportsbooks all across the board are lacking confidence in L.A. qualifying for the playoffs this season.