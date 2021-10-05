Lakers news: Pau Gasol officially retires from the NBA

For the latest Los Angeles Lakers news, 20-year veteran Pau Gasol has officially retired from the NBA. The legend is 41-years-old. On Jun. 27, 2001, Gasol was selected third overall by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2001 NBA Draft. However, he was immediately traded to the Memphis Grizzlies on draft night.

Before practicing with the Grizzlies, Gasol played for FC Barcelona from 1998 to 2001. FC Barcelona is a professional basketball club in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain. While playing in Europe, Gasol became a three-time Liga ACB champion. His team won in 1999, 2001 and 2021. Likewise, he won ACB Finals MVP in 2001.

In the 2001-02 NBA season, Gasol won Rookie of the Year and was selected All-Rookie First-Team. For the first seven seasons of his NBA career, he played for the Grizzlies. On Jan. 29, 2007, he scored a season-high 34 points and 8.0 rebounds versus the Sacramento Kings.

He also finished with 8.0 blocks against the Kings, setting the Grizzlies’ franchise record for blocks in a single game. Gasol played his heart out. In fact, Memphis won this matchup 124-117. He was never afraid to express his true emotions on the court.

Pau Gasol joined Kobe Bryant and the Lakers

After playing for the Grizzlies, Pau Gasol played the next seven seasons with the Lakers. On Feb. 1, 2008, the seven-foot center/power forward was traded to Los Angeles. The six-time All-Star helped Kobe Bryant and the Lakers to win championships in the 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons. In the 2008-09 season, the center averaged 18.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 block per game.

Nevertheless, after playing for the Lakers, he signed with the Chicago Bulls. On Jan. 1, 2015, in a 106-101 win over the Denver Nuggets, he earned a career-high 9.0 blocks. Additionally, on Jan. 11, Gasol scored a career-high 46 points against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bulls won that game 95-87.

Furthermore, the Spaniard was selected All-NBA Second-Team twice (2011, 2015) and All-NBA Third-Team twice (2009, 2010). Gasol did not play in the 2019-20 season due to a foot injury.

While Gasol appears to have played 20 seasons in the NBA, he only played three games on the Bucks in the 2018-19 season. On Jul. 25, 2019, Gasol signed as a free agent with the Portland Trail Blazers. Though, he was later waived on Nov. 20, 2019.

Pau Gasol’s career statistics and accomplishments

Additionally, in his entire NBA career, Gasol averaged 17 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 1,226 games played. Shooting-wise, he shot 50.7% from the field, 36.8% from three-point range and 75.3% from the free throw line. The center/power forward accumulated 10 triple-doubles over the course of his career. For triple-doubles, he ranks 56th overall in NBA history.

According to Basketball-Reference, his hall of fame probability is 93.3%. Excluding endorsements, the star earned $225,440,912 over the course of his professional playing career in the NBA.

For FIBA awards, Pau Gasol was selected FIBA Europe Player of the Year twice (2008, 2009). Not to mention, he was selected Mister Europe Player of the Year in 2004 and 2009. To add to the list, the Spaniard won Euroscar Player of the Year four times (2008-2010, 2015).

Moreover, he was named FIBA World Championship MVP in 2006. And, Gasol is a two-time FIBA EuroBasket MVP award winner (2009, 2015).

In summary, aside from basketball accomplishments, the star helped establish the Gasol Foundation with Marc, his brother, in 2013. Plus, from 2017 to 2020, he served as vice president of the NBPA (National Basketball Players Association).

On and off the court, the Gasol brothers are great people. This Lakers news story is touching. Enjoy retirement, Pau.