Lakers refused to offer Dwight Howard a multi-year contract due to age

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Dwight Howard was willing to sign with the team during the offseason, but the organization refused to offer the center a multi-year contract due to his age.

“I would’ve went willing to go back to the Lakers,” explained Howard on the “Club Shay Shay” YouTube show with Shannon Sharpe. “I’ve been willing to go back.”

“They told me every time we not gonna give nobody over 30 a multiple-year contract,” continued Howard.

“So, I’m like, ‘Dang, I just helped y’all win the NBA championship. Y’all could get your boy a meal or two or give me a meal. I don’t want a whole bunch of minutes. Give me 20 minutes and let me ball out.'”

Lakers declined Dwight Howard’s offer to join team, refused to offer players over 30 a multi-year contract

Now, it appears the eight-time All-Star’s NBA career is just about over. On Monday, the center signed with the Taoyuan Leopards of the T1 League, a professional basketball league based in Taiwan.

After starting the season 2-8, the Lakers not signing Dwight Howard is a bigger loss for them than it is for the 18-year veteran. Per multiple sources, Anthony Davis is playing through a back injury.

It is unclear for how long Davis will be able to play. While adding Howard wouldn’t immediately turn the Lakers’ season around, the center could give them more opportunities to make baskets along the perimeter. Then again, it would also give their guards more chances to miss their shots.

The Lakers just have too many holes. They’re lacking 1-2 rotation caliber bigs. Wing depth. Shooting. When they play well in one area the others are still still a glaring issue. — Laker Central (@LakerCentral365) November 8, 2022

LA. ranks 16th in total rebounds per game (52.4) and 21st in offensive rebounds per game (9.6). For good news, at least the Lakers are averaging 35.5 defensive rebounds, which ranks fourth overall in the league.

Furthermore, the bigger issue for the Lakers lies in their shooting. Despite adding Patrick Beverley and bringing back Dennis Schroder, the team lacks talent outside of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Davis.

The Lakers rank 26th in the league in team shooting percentage (44.4%). Equally important, L.A. ranks dead last in 3-point shooting percentage (29.1%).

Quite a few teams in today’s game, such as the Golden State Warriors, rely heavily on their long-distance shooting.