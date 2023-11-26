Lakers’ Rui Hachimura out at least a week after nasal fracture

Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura underwent a procedure Friday to repair a nasal fracture, the team announced. Hachimura, 25, did not accompany the Lakers on their four-game trip, which starts in Cleveland tonight and continues through Philadelphia (Monday), Detroit (Wednesday), and Oklahoma City (Thursday).

The 6-foot-8 wing will be re-evaluated by team doctors in about a week, the Lakers said. Hachimura’s injury occurred late in the first quarter of Wednesday’s 104-101 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Of course, he posted nine points, three rebounds, and one assist in 26 minutes off the bench.

Hachimura also suffered a concussion against the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 29 that led to him missing four games. Since his return, he has averaged 13.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in his last eight games going into Wednesday’s loss to Dallas.

Through 12 appearances this season, Hachimura is averaging 11.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 23.3 minutes per game. The Gonzaga product is shooting a career-best 50.5% from the floor, along with 42.9% from 3-point range and 78.6% at the foul line.

Los Angeles Lakers’ Rui Hachimura (nasal fracture) out at least a week, Gabe Vincent (knee) out indefinitely

In Los Angeles’ 128-94 win over the Houston Rockets on Nov. 8, the five-year veteran recorded season highs of 24 points and eight boards in 26 minutes as a reserve. Hachimura shot 10-of-14 (71.4%) form the field and drained two 3-pointers as well.

The 2023-24 Lakers have had quite the injury-riddled season. Starting forward Cam Reddish missed the Dallas matchup because of soreness in his left groin. Plus, forward Jarred Vanderbilt (heel bursitis) has yet to make his season debut, and guard Gabe Vincent (left knee swelling) has missed the last three weeks.

Additionally, Los Angeles continues to show LeBron James as probable on the injury report due to a left calf contusion, and Anthony Davis is listed as probable because of discomfort in his left hip.

“We just have to weather the storm,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham told Spectrum SportsNet’s Mike Trudell when asked how he plans to work around the injuries.

“We haven’t been whole yet, but I think the guys that have been out there and able to compete for us, they’ve done a phenomenal job,” Ham added.

“We’ve had some tough losses, some tough wins, some lopsided losses, some lopsided wins. So, it’s all a part of trying to figure out your group. We’ll continue watching film, doing our walkthroughs.

“Whenever we get a chance to practice, we’ll touch on different things and try to refortify ourselves. But again, the general things, ingredients you need to be successful, I see in our group: the selflessness, the togetherness, the competitive spirit. That’s all you can ask for at this point in the season. We’re laying a great foundation.”

The Lakers signed Hachimura to a three-year, $51 million contract extension in the offseason after they acquired him from the Washington Wizards in January.