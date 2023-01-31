Main Page
Lakers’ Rui Hachimura Talks About His Transition From The Washington To LA
The biggest trade to happen this season so far was the Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards. It sent Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks to the Washington. He was the ninth overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft and had a slow start to his career with the Wizards and now has a new home in LA. After the game vs the Nets last night, Hachimura spoke about his transition to his the Lakers.
In three games played with the Lakers this season, he’s made two starts and is averaging (11.3) points, (4.7) rebounds, and (1.0) assists per game. Hachimura is hoping to get a new start with the Lakers and the trade was a move to try and keep their playoff hopes alive.
Rui Hachimura vs Brooklyn Nets
16 PTS
4 REB
1 AST
6/13 FG
1/2 3P
3/6 FT#Lakers#LakeShow #NBA #NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/L2FZ9P9a9G
— A Walking Highlight (@11AWH) January 31, 2023
Rui Hachimura speaks on his transition from the Wizards to the Lakers
He’ll be joining a Lakers team that is in win-now mode with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. They are the leaders of this team, but Hachimura can be a valuable two-way player for the Lakers if he finds his role. There are some similarities between what his role may be like with the Lakers compared to what it was with the Wizards.
Hachimura had fallen out of the starting rotation for the Wizards this season and he may see a bench role for the Lakers as well. His former Washington teammate Russell Westbrook comes off the bench for LA and they could be a dynamic duo with built chemistry to come off the bench.
After the Lakers 121-104 loss to the Nets last night, Hachimura spoke to the media about the transition to his new team and had this to say.
“I think it’s been great,”… “The coaches and, of course the players they’ve been talking to me during the game, after the game, in practice.” – Rui Hachimura
It might be a secondary role for the Lakers this season, but Hachimura could still be an effective player for the team.
