Lakers’ Russell Westbrook Emerges As Favorite To Win Sixth Man Of The Year Award

Over the past two weeks, Lakers PG Russell Westbrook has transitioned into a role coming off the bench. He said he was willing to sacrifice anything to try and turn the season around. The Lakers are just 2-9 to start the season and are in last place in the Pacific Division. Recenetly, Westbrook has emearged as a favorite for an award that he’s never won before in his career.

Westbrook has plenty of accolades throughout his career including nine-time all-star, two-time scoring champ, nine-time All-NBA, 2016-17 MVP, and three-time assist champ just to name a few. Now, he’s the betting favorite for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award. He’s been in his role coming off the bench for the Lakers for over a week now and has been thriving.

NBA betting sites have Westbrook at (+175) to win Sixth Man of the Year.

Russell Westbrook in the last 6 games: 19.3 PPG

6.8 APG

51% FG

48% 3P 👀 pic.twitter.com/ndn4ZUauLG — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 8, 2022

Russell Westbrook is betting favorite for Sixth Man of the Year

In the games where Westbrook has been used off the bench, he’s averaging (18.6) points, (5.1) rebounds, and (7.1) assists per game. On top of that he is shooting 50 percent from the field and 43 percent from the three-point line. It’s a massive improvement compared to the awful numbers he put up as a starter. In the three games he did not come off the bench, he shot just 29 percent from the field and a putrid 8 percent from the three-point line.

Lakers first year head coach Darvin Ham said that he wanted to get Westbrook’s name in the conversation for Sixth Man of the Year, and he’s done just that.

Darvin Ham on Russell Westbrook (13, 9 and 7 in 25 bench minutes): “One of my goals is to get him in the conversation for Sixth Man of the Year, and why not start now?” — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) November 3, 2022

Westbrook has improved this season since coming off the bench, but he needs his teammates to do the same if they want to try and turn their season around. As a team the Lakers are dead last in three-point percentage and offensive rating this season. The Lakers will play next on Friday night vs the Sacramento Kings.