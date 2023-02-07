Home » news » Lakers Are Still Targeting Some Dependable Three Point Shooters Before Thursdays Trade Deadline

Lakers Are Still Targeting Some Dependable Three-Point Shooters Before Thursday’s Trade Deadline

Gary Trent Jr. pic

A number of media outlets surely thought that Kyrie Irving was headed to the Lakers after his trade request from the Nets. However, Kyrie was traded to Dallas on Sunday and reports say that LA was Irving’s preferred trade destination. The Lakers move now is to find the next best player available who fits the mold of what they’re looking for. Los Angeles is reported to by interested in a number of players from various teams across the league. 

After missing out on the Kyrie Irving sweepstakes, the Lakers are in search of a player who can bring some three-point marksmanship to the team. Teams like the Raptors, Spurs, Hornets, and Jazz have all been brought up in discussion surrounding the Lakers.

Lakers are eager to add three-point shooting help before Thursday’s trade deadline

Here are who the Lakers are potentially interested in trading for broken down by team.

  • Toronto Raptors- (Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr.)
  • Detroit Pistons (Bojan Bogdanoviv)
  • Charlotte Hornets (Terry Rozier)
  • Utah Jazz (Mike Conley)

While these players may not blow you away, all of them could bring the consistent three-point marksmanship the Lakers are looking for. One trade rumor gaining the most traction right now is a deal between the Lakers and the Jazz.

The trade would possibly send Mike Conley, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Malik Beasley to the Lakers in exchange for a 2029 first-round pick and Russell Westbrook. ESPN’s Tim MacMohan say’s that Westbrook would likely receive a buyout in that scenario.

Beasley (26) and Vanderbilt (23) would be the key players in that trade for the Lakers as they are young and could be part of their future. Conley (35) has taken on a smaller role scoring for the Jazz this season and has had more of a true PG role.

Conley’s scoring average this season (10.7) is the lowest since his second year as a pro in the 2008-09 season. However, his assists per game (7.7) are at a career-high and he’s been the set-up man for the Jazz. A player that may be more valuable to the Lakers in a possible trade is Gary Trent Jr. from the Raptors.

At 24, Trent Jr. would be a perfect three-and-d player for the Lakers. He’s averaging (1.6) steals per game and is shooting the three ball at 37 percent this season. At six-foot five, he could also bring the length and size that the Lakers are looking for at the guard position.

