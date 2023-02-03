NBA Insider Says The Lakers And Jazz Have Had ‘Exploratory’ Trade Talks Regarding Russell Westbrook

While LeBron James and Anthony Davis are still on the team, the LA Lakers are always going to have title aspirations. The season has not played out as they might have hoped so far, but they are still capable of making a playoff run. A belief within the Lakers organization is that they need to make one more trade move before the deadline on 2/19 next Thursday. One player being brought up in trade talks with the Utah Jazz are is the current leader for NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

Russell Westbrook has played a huge role off the bench for the Lakers this season. Head coach Darvin Ham made the decision early on after Westbrook had only made three starts on the season. He still plays nearly 30 minutes per game and helps keep the second unit moving when the starters are getting rest.

🇫🇮 𝐎𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐤𝐬𝐢 𝐨𝐥𝐤𝐨𝐨𝐧, 𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐢 🇫🇮 The Finnisher earns his first career All-Star selection in his sixth NBA season. #TakeNote | @markkanenlauri — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 3, 2023

Lakers and Jazz engaged in trade talks for Russell Westbrook

In 50 games played for the Lakers this season, Westbrook is averaging (15.7) points, (6.3) rebounds, (7.6) assists, and (1.0) steals per game. His assists and steals per game both lead LA this season. However, with the trade deadline less than a week away, it seems as if Westbrook may still be up for trade if a deal can be made.

The team engaged in ‘exploratory’ trade talks for Westbrook are the Utah Jazz. At eighth in the West, the Jazz may be looking to add a savvy veteran PG to come off the bench. Westbrook could certainly fill that role. In return the Lakers need to add some sharpshooter’s to the team.

Malik Beasley is a name that has been floated out in trade talks for he Jazz and he could be a solid addition to the Lakers with his 38 career three-point percentage. Fifty games into the season already, Westbrook has found his groove in a new bench role that he has embraced. His future with the Lakers may be uncertain if a trade can be struck with the Jazz.