Lakers’ Troy Brown Jr. (left quad strain) questionable vs. Nuggets

Los Angeles Lakers forward Troy Brown Jr. (left quad strain) is listed as questionable for Monday night’s road game against the Denver Nuggets. LeBron James (left ankle soreness) and Russell Westbrook (left foot soreness) are probable.

Entering this intraconference matchup, Los Angeles is 19-21 and ranks 11th in the Western Conference standings. Westbrook is only the second player in NBA history to record at least 20 points, five rebounds, and 15 assists off the bench since starters’ stats were first logged in the 1970-71 season.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Lakers possess the 12th-best odds to win the championship. A few sportsbooks are showing greater odds for the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies.

Lakers injury report ahead of tomorrow’s game against the Nuggets pic.twitter.com/n5tawz86Bt — Trevor Lane (@Trevor_Lane) January 8, 2023

Through 35 appearances this season, Brown is averaging 6.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 22.4 minutes per game. Plus, the fifth-year wing is shooting 43.9% from the floor and a career-best 35.8% beyond the arc.

On Nov. 2, in the Lakers’ 120-117 win over the Pelicans, the 23-year-old logged his first double-double of the season, amassing 15 points, 10 boards, and one assist in 27 minutes of action.

For the Nuggets’ injury report, Jeff Green (left finger sprain/hand fracture) and Collin Gillespie (leg) remain out indefinitely. Peyton Watson was downgraded to out due to a left adductor strain as well.

Moreover, Los Angeles is 6-4 in its last 10 games, and the team is on a five-game win streak. The Lakers are 11-5 in their past 16 meetings versus Denver. Not to mention, L.A. is 5-1 ATS in its previous six games.

Denver is 9-2 in its past 11 contests. To add to these betting trends, the Nuggets have won their last 10 home games. They’re 8-1 in their previous nine games played in January. Also, the team is coming off back-to-back wins.

In the previous three matchups of this season’s series, the Lakers are 2-1 against Denver. Of course, the Nuggets won 110-99 on Oct. 26. Los Angeles defeated them 121-110 on Oct. 30 and 126-108 on Dec. 16.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Nuggets have an 81.4% of defeating Los Angeles. Sportsbooks show Denver as a heavy 10-point favorite at home.