Lakers vs Clippers Prediction, NBA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

It’s an all LA matchup at the Crypto.Com Arena as the Clippers host their rivals, The Los Angeles Lakers, tonight. Let’s take a look at the top NBA picks and betting trends, as well as the starting lineups for tonight’s Lakers vs Clippers game.

Lakers vs Clippers Game Info

Los Angeles Lakers (25-27) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (26-27)

Date: Thursday, February 3, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM ET

Venue: Crypto.Com Arena — Los Angeles, CA

Lakers vs Clippers NBA Picks and Betting Odds

Moneyline: LAL: (+120) | LAC: (-143)

Point Spread: LAL: +3 (-107) | LAC: -3 (-107)

Total: 217.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

SG Kendrick Nunn (out) | SF LeBron James (out)

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report

PG Jason Preston (out) | SG Keon Johnson (game time decision) | SG Jay Scrubb (out) | SF Paul George (out) | SF Kawhi Leonard (out) | C Ivica Zubac (game time decision)

Lakers vs Clippers News and Preview | NBA Picks

This is only the second meeting of four between these two Los Angeles giants this season. The Clippers ran out winners in game one. These teams need three times in the next month.

The Lakers come into this one having beaten Portland last night where Center Anthony Davis led the team with 30 points and 15 rebounds.

Los Angeles Lakers have only won two of their last five and have struggled to put wins together recently. They have not won back to back games since the start of January. On their recent Eastern road trip of six games, they managed to only win two of those games, albeit one was against Brooklyn.

The Lakers will be without superstar LeBron James who is currently sidelined with an injury.

The Los Angeles Clippers have won three of their last five games and have had two nights off since their last game – a break I’m sure they’ll be happy to have had. The Clippers were beaten by Indiana in their most recent game, a surprise amongst many.

Not only to these teams share an arena together but they are right next to each other in the standings too. The Clippers are 8th, 0.5 games ahead of their opponents. Both teams will be desperate for a win to get one over their neighbours.

Lakers vs Clippers Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 13 of LA Lakers’ last 20 games.

LA Lakers are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games against LA Clippers.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of LA Lakers’ last 6 games against an opponent in the Western Conference conference.

LA Clippers are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games.

Clippers are 14-4 SU in their last 18 games when playing at home against LA Lakers.

LA Clippers are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games played on a Thursday.

Projected Los Angeles Lakers Starting Lineup

PG Russell Westbrook | SG Avery Bradley | SF Malik Monk | PF Stanley Johnson | C Anthony Davis

Projected Los Angeles Clippers Starting Lineup

PG Reggie Jackson | SG Amir Coffey | SF terrance Mann | PF Marcus Morris Sr | C Serge Ibaka

Lakers vs Clippers Prediction | NBA Picks

The ESPN Matchup Predictor is heavily in favour of a Clippers victory tonight. They give the Clippers a huge 75% chance of a win. I can see their thinking, The Lakers are without one of the best players the NBA has ever seen in LeBron James and the Clippers will be looking to take full advantage.

Yes the Lakers still have Westbrook and Davis but I feel like playing two games in two nights agains a team who have had a good rest might just be too much of a stretch.

Pick: UNDER 217.5

