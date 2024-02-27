Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George (sore left knee) will miss Wednesday’s home game against the Los Angeles Lakers, according to sources. This will be his fifth game missed this season.

George, 33, also sat out of the Clippers’ 123-107 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night. The nine-time All-Star was missed. Sacramento outscored Los Angeles 34-27 in the fourth quarter.

“I feel like we’re competing, but we’re just like a step behind. Hopefully we get a rhythm,” Kawhi Leonard said. “We’re a little flat right now, but we got time to pick it up.”

Referring to a couple of NBA betting sites, the Clippers hold third-shortest odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets.

Paul George shooting around before Clippers practice. He is OUT tomorrow vs. the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/CUMU4s0nNX — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) February 27, 2024



George scored 14 points in a win at Memphis last Friday. The Clippers had 14 turnovers in a loss to Oklahoma City last Thursday. Los Angeles then added 21 against the Grizzlies, including five by George and six by Leonard.

“We’ve got to be able to handle that pressure,” Clippers coach Ty Lue said. “To have more turnovers than you have assists, it’s hard to win a game like that.”

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George scored a season-high 38 points vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Through 52 games (all starts), George is averaging 22.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.6 steals, and 33.8 minutes per game while shooting 45.6% from the field, 39.5% from 3-point range, and a career-best 90.5% at the foul line.

In Los Angeles’ 128-117 win over the Thunder on Jan. 16, he recorded a season-high 38 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals in 34 minutes of action.

Entering Wednesday night’s matchup, the Lakers (31-28) are 0-7 in their last seven road games against the Clippers (37-19). The Lakers are also 2-12 in their past 14 meetings with Los Angeles as well.

Paul George, despite being ruled out of practice today and the game tomorrow, got shots up before practice this afternoon. https://t.co/mlKSyvy390 pic.twitter.com/w24j1ebnY0 — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) February 27, 2024



Meanwhile, the Clippers are 12-5 in their previous 17 contests. The Clippers are 1-5 against the spread in their past six matchups with a Western Conference opponent.

Of course, the Clippers are 20-7 at home, 35-10 as favorites, and 2-9 as underdogs this season. It should be noted that Los Angeles is 1-3 in games decided by three points or less.

NBA sportsbooks have not yet released the betting lines for this game. Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Clippers hold a 67.7% chance of defeating the Lakers.

Tomorrow’s game will air live at 10 p.m. ET on Bally Sports SoCal, ESPN, and Spectrum SportsNet.