Is James Harden playing tonight (Nov. 1) against Lakers?

Although James Harden is not listed on the Los Angeles Clippers’ injury report ahead of tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, the 10-time All-Star is not expected to play in this matchup. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium said his targeted Clippers debut is Monday against the New York Knicks.

On Tuesday, the Philadelphia 76ers traded Harden, P.J. Tucker, and Filip Petrusev to the Clippers for Marcus Morris, Nic Batum, Robert Covington, KJ Martin, a 2028 unprotected first-round pick, two second-round picks, a 2029 pick swap, and an additional first-round pick that will be acquired from a third team.

Following the Harden trade, NBA betting sites show the Los Angeles Clippers with seventh-shortest odds to win this season’s 2024 championship. Sportsbooks are giving better odds for the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, and Lakers.

“James Harden will not be playing tonight… The plan is for him to get practice over the next few days.”@ShamsCharania reports that James Harden will not be playing in tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers. 📺https://t.co/qYBPWhYgh7 pic.twitter.com/CuEyzMU4mN — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) November 1, 2023



Harden and Tucker arrived in Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena Tuesday afternoon. Both players were in attendance for L.A.’s 118-102 win over the Orlando Magic. The former Sixers were greeted by veteran guard Russell Westbrook — their ex-Houston Rockets teammate.

For the Clippers’ injury report, seven players are listed as questionable — SG Nic Batum (acquired), SF Paul George (possible rest), PF Marcus Morris (acquired), SF Kawhi Leonard (possible rest), SF Robert Covington (acquired), SF Terance Mann (ankle), and SG Brandon Boston Jr. (quad).

SG Joshua Primo (suspension served) is now available as well.

With Harden, George, and Westbrook, the Clippers now have three of the top six active players in points scored among those who have never won a title, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

In 58 starts with the 76ers last season, Harden averaged 21 points, 6.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 1.2 steals, and 36.8 minutes per game. Plus, he shot 44.1% from the floor, 38.5% beyond the arc, and 86.7% at the foul line.

After tonight’s game, the Clippers will have four days off to work Harden and Tucker into their system. Harden, 34, could play his former Nets team in Brooklyn next Wednesday.



Furthermore, the Clippers have covered the spread against the Lakers in their past 12 road games. However, the Lakers enter this game 11-2 in their last 13 home games.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Lakers hold a 55.8% chance of defeating the Clippers tonight. For the most noteworthy betting trend, the Clips have won the last 10 meetings against the Lakers.

Tonight’s game is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Last season, the Clippers finished 44-38 overall and 27-25 in Western Conference action. In 2022-23, the Clips also shot 47.7% from the field and 38.1% from 3-point range.