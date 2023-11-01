Clippers vs. Lakers Odds, Picks, & Predictions

Tonight, the Los Angeles Clippers (3-1) take on the Los Angeles Lakers (2-2) in the 2023-24 NBA season; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Clippers vs Lakers matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Lakers as 6.5-point favorites at home. BetOnline odds are below.

Clippers vs. Lakers Preview

🏀 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Los Angeles Clippers @ Los Angeles Lakers

📅 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Game Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

🕙 What time is Clippers vs. Lakers Game: 10 p.m. ET

🏟 Where is Clippers vs. Lakers Game: Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, California

📺 TV Channel(s): ESPN

🎲 2023-24 NBA Season Game Odds: Clippers +6.5 (-105) | Lakers -6.5 (-115)

Clippers vs. Lakers Odds

Clippers vs. Lakers Predictions

Last season, the Clippers finished 44-38 overall and 27-25 in Western Conference action. The Clips shot 47.7% from the field and 38.1% from 3-point range as well. L.A. enters Wednesday night’s matchup as a 6.5-point underdog against the Lakers.

On Tuesday, the Philadelphia 76ers traded James Harden, P.J. Tucker, and Filip Petrusev to the Clippers for Marcus Morris, Nic Batum, Robert Covington, KJ Martin, a 2028 unprotected first-round pick, two second-round picks, a 2029 pick swap, and an additional first-round pick that will be acquired from a third team.

Meanwhile, the Lakers went 43-39 overall, 27-25 in Western Conference play, and 23-18 at home in the 2022-23 season. L.A. also averaged 6.4 steals, 4.6 blocks and 13.5 turnovers per game.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Lakers hold a 55.8% chance of defeating the L.A. Clippers. Since Harden is not expected to play tonight, LeBron James and Anthony Davis should be able to take care of business at home.

For one of the more interesting predictions, the Lakers could very well eliminate their 10-game losing streak to the Clippers tonight. The San Antonio Spurs ended their nine-game skid to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

Be sure to watch out for patterns throughout the course of the NBA season.

Clippers vs. Lakers Injuries

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report

SG Nic Batum (acquired; questionable) | SF Paul George (possible rest; questionable) | PF Marcus Morris (acquired; questionable) | SF Kawhi Leonard (possible rest; questionable) | SF Robert Covington (acquired; questionable) | SF Terance Mann (ankle; questionable) | SG Joshua Primo (suspension served; probable) | SG Brandon Boston Jr. (quad; questionable)

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

SF Jarred Vanderbilt (heel; out indefinitely) | PF Rui Hachimura (eye; doubtful) | SG Cam Reddish (foot; probable) | SG Jalen Hood-Schifino (knee; out indefinitely)

2023-24 NBA Betting Trends

LA Clippers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games.

The Clips are 6-0 ATS in their past six matchups against the Lakers.

Moreover, they’re 10-0 SU in their previous 10 meetings versus Los Angeles.

On the other side, the Lakers are 11-2 in their last 13 home games.

LA Lakers are 0-12 ATS in their past 12 home games against the Clips.

For one final point, the point total has gone under in four of LA’s previous five contests.

Projected Los Angeles Clippers Starting Lineup

PG Russell Westbrook | SG Bones Hyland | PF Paul George | SF Kawhi Leonard | C Ivica Zubac

Projected Los Angeles Lakers Starting Lineup

PG D’Angelo Russell | SG Austin Reaves | PF Taurean Prince | SF LeBron James | C Anthony Davis

Free NBA Expert Picks

The Lakers have lost their last 10 games against the Clippers. Plus, the Clips have covered the spread in their past 12 road matchups versus L.A. Our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Lakers will win and the Clippers will cover the spread. The point total is expected to go over 226.

Pick the Lakers to win! The L.A. Lakers are 0-5 ATS in their last five meetings versus Western Conference opponents. These streaks have to end at some point. After almost a dozen straight losses against the Clips, this game could be the one for LeBron James and Co.

More NBA picks and predictions are on the main page.