The Sacramento Kings snapped a 17-year playoff drought this season and the franchise is trending upwards. During the 2022-23 season, the Kings had the top-scoring offense in the NBA. However, their defense was not as efficient. Especially their perimeter defense. League insiders have linked Bradley Beal and O.G. Anunoby as possible trade targets this offseason.

If the Kings are truly looking to improve their defense, trading for O.G. Anunoby would be the right move. Bradley Beal is an all-star SG, but that is not a piece that Sacramento needs. Their offense is set at the moment. Adding a player like Anunoby would be an upgrade to their current SF, Harrison Barnes.

Sacramento will likely wait until after next week’s 2023 NBA Draft to make a trade. They could use their first-round draft pick in a possible trade package. The Kings are eager to make upgrades to the roster this season so that they can continue to be a Western Conference contender.

O.G. Anunoby has the most realistic chance of being traded to the Kings this offseason

A glaring weakness for the Kings this past season was their perimeter defense. Adding a player like O.G. Anunuoby to their roster would improve their perimeter defense tremendously. He led the NBA in steals last season with (1.9) per game. The former first-round pick was also selected for second-team All-Defense in 2022-23.

One issue with Anunoby is his contract situation. The Kings already need to re-sign Domantas Sabonis this offseason. Potentially having to sign Anunobdy long-term could get expensive in their limited budget. Toronto’s SF has a player option coming up next season. Chances are he declines that option in hopes of signing a long-term deal.

Another name being floated around in King’s offseason rumors is three-time all-star Bradley Beal. He’s on a massive contract that still has four years left. The Kings would have to pay Beal $46.7 million for next season. Besides De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, the entire Kings roster is set to make a combined $55 million next season. Bradley Beal is almost certainly out of their budget.