LeBron James diagnosed with left adductor strain, day-to-day status

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has been diagnosed with a left adductor strain, according to an MRI on Thursday. James is listed as doubtful for Friday’s matchup against the Sacramento Kings.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, the 18-time All-Star will likely miss games versus the Kings on Friday and Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. This will allow LeBron to rest his injured foot and strained adductor for eight days.

James may miss home games Friday vs. Kings and Sunday vs. Nets, which would give him and the Lakers eight days off until the next contest (Nov. 18 vs. Pistons) to recover from foot and adductor issues. https://t.co/NSjRH7BCQh — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 10, 2022

“It’s not torn, that’s the biggest thing, that he didn’t tear anything,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said of LeBron James’ injury. “So, it was good news.

You know, I’m sure it’s painful. Doubtful, day to day, whatever — I’m just happy there wasn’t anything torn… You can’t feel sorry for yourself. For guys to hang their heads, that can spill over to more games being lost.”

Through 10 games this season, the four-time MVP is averaging 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and 1.1 steals. He’s also shooting 45.7% from the field and 23.9% from downtown.

“I didn’t do anything extraneous on the play,” James mentioned after the Lakers’ 114-101 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. “Just when I landed, I felt a little spasm or strain in my groin.”

James’ true shooting percentage (51.8%) and player efficiency rating (20.1) this season are his lowest numbers since his rookie season. So, any rest should benefit his performances in the weeks ahead.

Following the Nets and Kings matchups, the Lakers’ next game after that is against the Detroit Pistons, scheduled for Friday, Nov. 18.

Based on the Land of Basketball’s database, Kevin Durant has not faced LeBron James since Dec. 25, 2018. The next time the Lakers play the Nets is Monday, Jan. 30.

Lakers practice opens up to the media and we see that LeBron James is in a leg sleeve. pic.twitter.com/YMSwlFam89 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 10, 2022

In other news, while the Lakers are not interested in trading Anthony Davis right now, the front office would be thrilled to acquire Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards.

LeBron James wants to win. Per multiple sources, James feels the Lakers should be willing to trade their 2027 and 2029 first-round draft picks, if it means winning another championship this season.

However, Beal can only be dealt if he were to request a trade. Therefore, Lakers G.M. Rob Pelinka is not holding his breath. In July, the 11-year veteran signed a five-year, $251.02 million contract extension with the Wizards.

His contract includes a 15% trade bonus and a no-trade clause. Even if Beal requested a trade, the guard has quite a hefty deal for any team to take on. Plus, if he wanted out, the Wizards cannot trade him until Dec. 15.