LeBron James earns 19th straight All-Star selection, breaks tie with Kobe Bryant for longest streak

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers earned his 19th straight All-Star selection in his 20th season, breaking a tie with Kobe Bryant for the longest streak in NBA history. Of course, the four-time MVP did not receive an All-Star selection in his 2003-04 rookie season.

Not many players were selected to the All-Star Game in their first season. However, names that come to mind include Michael Jordan (1985), Hakeen Olajuwon (1985), Patrick Ewing (1986), David Robinson (1990), Shaquille O’Neal (1993), Tim Duncan (1998), Yao Ming (2003), and Blake Griffin (2011).

According to a few NBA betting sites, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers possess 10th-best odds to win the championship. Multiple sportsbooks are showing greater odds for the Los Angeles Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies.

James's 19th straight season being selected to the All-Star Game breaks a tie with Kobe Bryant for the longest streak in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/X4QemJdbLb — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 27, 2023

Additionally, with a 19th selection, LeBron James has now matched Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most All-Star appearances. James also has 38,230 career points, ranking second all time. The Lakers superstar needs 158 points to pass Abdul-Jabbar (38,387) to become the NBA’s all-time scoring leader.

On Friday, James and Giannis Antetokounmpo were named captains for next month’s 2023 NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The four-time NBA champ has now been a captain each of the six years the league has allowed captains to draft their individual teams.

For the first time, the NBA All-Star Draft will take place right before the game. TNT will air the 2023 NBA All-Star Game Draft as a new, live pregame segment on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Will LeBron James win his third All-Star Game MVP award next month? While with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2006, he won his first All-Star Game MVP award after recording 29 points, six boards, two assists, and two steals in 31 minutes played. James then went on to win two more awards in 2008 and 2018.

The 2023 #NBAAllStar Team Captains!#TeamLeBron#TeamGiannis TNT will air the 2023 NBA All-Star Draft as a new, live pregame segment at the 2023 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 pm ET from Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. pic.twitter.com/uVrcB2h1Am — NBA (@NBA) January 27, 2023

Through 39 starts this season, LeBron James is averaging 29.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 7.0 assists, and 1.0 steal per game. Plus, he’s shooting 50.7% from the floor and 30.4% beyond the arc.

Furthermore, in the Lakers’ 140-132 win over the Houston Rockets on Jan. 16, the 18-time All-NBA member logged a season-high 48 points in 36 minutes of action. He finished 16-of-26 (61.5%) shooting from the field and knocked down five 3-pointers.