LeBron James has 654 career 25/5/5 games, most in NBA history

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has recorded 25 points, five rebounds, and five assists in 654 games over the course of his 20-year career, the most in NBA history.

Michael Jordan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the third and fourth-ranked players on the all-time list, combined for 633 games. Despite making 1,408 career appearances, James has never logged 27 points, seven boards, and seven assists in a single contest.

Referring to a couple of NBA betting sites, LeBron James and the Lakers have ninth-best odds to win the championship. Some sportsbooks are giving the Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors better odds.

LeBron James last night: ✅ 26 PTS

✅ 7 REB

✅ 7 AST James has 654 career 25p/5r/5a games, by far the most in NBA history. The third and fourth-ranked players on that list — Michael Jordan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, respectively — have 633 COMBINED. More: https://t.co/befsuse8ED — Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) February 3, 2023

In the Lakers’ 112-111 win against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night, LeBron James ended his performance with 26 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists in 33 minutes. Also, he shot 11-of-19 (57.9%) from the field and drained two 3-pointers.

“I think it’s one of the greatest records in sports, in general,” James said when asked about the all-time scoring record. “It’s like the home run record in baseball. It’s one of those records that you don’t ever see or think will be broken. You see guys like Hank Aaron, who had it for so long.

“You see guys like Sammy [Sosa] and Mark McGwire and you start climbing it and it’s like ‘Oh, this could really happen.’ It’s a fun thing as a sports person. It was fun watching those guys chasing it.”

LeBron James has 654 career 25/5/5 games, the most in NBA history, and the four-time NBA champ accomplished the feat in 1,408 career games over a 20-year span

Now, LeBron James (38,325) needs 63 points to pass Abdul-Jabbar (38,387) to become the NBA’s all-time scoring leader. If he stays healthy and maintains his 30.1 points per game pace, James could set the record next Tuesday, Feb. 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena.

However, NBA statisticians are projecting James to break Kareem’s record next Thursday, Feb. 9 against the Milwaukee Bucks at Crypto.com Arena. Both matchups will air live on TNT. He should only need two more games to reach the milestone.

NBA on TNT to feature Los Angeles Lakers games next Tuesday and Thursday as LeBron James nears NBA's all-time scoring record Lakers & James to host Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, Feb 7, at 10 p.m. ET & Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 10 p.m. pic.twitter.com/AZwr4S219Y — Warner Bros. Discovery Sports U.S. PR (@WBDSportsPR) February 3, 2023

Through 42 starts this season, LeBron James is averaging 30.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 7.1 assists, and 1.0 steal per game. Plus, the 19-time All-Star is shooting 50.6% from the floor and 31.2% outside the arc.

On Jan. 16, in the Lakers’ 140-132 victory over the Houston Rockets, the 18-time All-NBA member scored a season-high 48 points in 36 minutes of action. In addition to notching eight boards and nine dimes, James shot 16-of-26 (61.5%) from the field and knocked down five 3s.

James also moved up the league’s all-time assists list. The four-time MVP now ranks fourth in NBA history with 10,345 assists. The Lakers superstar has already passed Magic Johnson (10,141), Mark Jackson (10,334), and Steve Nash (10,335) to enter the top five.