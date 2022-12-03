LeBron James passes Magic Johnson in assists for sixth all time

On Friday night, LeBron James passed Magic Johnson in career assists during the Los Angeles Lakers’ 133-129 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. The four-time MVP now ranks sixth for career assists all time.

Johnson finished seventh on the all-time list with 10,141. In 38 minutes played, James recorded his sixth double-double of the season, amassing 28 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists, and two steals.

Congrats to @KingJames of the @Lakers for moving into 6th all-time in total assists! pic.twitter.com/FG6nL9937b — NBA (@NBA) December 3, 2022

Now, the 18-time All-Star has 10,144 assists. “It means a lot, obviously,” LeBron James said after the win. “The way Magic approached the game; it was very infectious. His teammates loved playing with him because of the joy he played with and the ability to pass the ball and get other guys involved.

“He was always excited about seeing his teammates be great. I always admired that in him. What’s even more humbling and super-duper cool is the fact that I’m doing it in a Laker uniform and knowing how much Magic means to the Laker franchise.”

James needs 191 assists to pass Mark Jackson (10,334) for fifth place on the all-time list. Likewise, he needs 192 to overtake Steve Nash (10,335) for the fourth-most assists.

In the 2019-20 season, Bron averaged a career-high 10.2 assists. While in the 2020 NBA Bubble, Bron finished the season with a grand total of 684 assists in 67 starts. However, he accumulated more assists in the 2017-18 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Of course, in a full 82-game season, LeBron James averaged 9.1 assists per game in his final season with the Cavaliers. Because the superstar appeared in every game, James was able to finish with a career-best 747 assists.

Last season, in 56 starts, the four-time NBA champ logged 6.2 assists per game. His total came to 349. Over the last two seasons, the Lakers star has not recorded more than 350 assists in a single regular season.

"It's an honor for me to try to carry on his legacy while I play this game." @KingJames on passing @MagicJohnson for No. 6 on the NBA’s all-time assists list. pic.twitter.com/01iYFDrSwd — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) December 3, 2022

Additionally, Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul leads all other active players with 11,071 assists, and the veteran ranks third overall on the all-time list. Paul has missed the last 12 games due to a heel injury.

Through 10 starts this season, the 18-year veteran is averaging 9.4 assists per contest. LeBron James will only pass the Suns guard if Paul misses more games or retires soon.

Of course, Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd ranks second on the all-time list with 12,091 assists. In just 50 starts with Phoenix during the 1998-99 season, Kidd averaged a career-high 10.8 assists per game.

With a total of 15,806 assists, Utah Jazz legend John Stockton remains the all-time leader. Throughout Stockston’s 19-year career, he averaged 10.5 assists per game.

In 78 appearances of the 1989-90 season, Stockston logged 14.5 assists per contest, the most averaged by a player in a single season. Furthermore, in the following season, the Hall of Famer appeared in all 82 games and recorded 14.2 assists per game. He set the record for most assists in the regular season (1,164).