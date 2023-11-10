LeBron James’ rise to global stardom will have its own museum in hometown of Akron

LeBron James is considered by most to be one of the best basketball players to ever live and has been closely debated as the GOAT next to the likes of Michael Jordan. His path from prodigy to NBA all-time scoring champion will now be immortalized forever where it all started in Ohio, as a museum will open in Akron on November 25.

His rise to stardom will be exhibited in Home Court, a museum dedicated to the superstar’s many records and milestones through a multimedia experience. It will even include a re-creation of the apartment where he lived with his mother Gloria along with items from his childhood, high school career and championship runs.

The museum is located at House Three Thirty, the facility which was constructed by LeBron’s foundation to create more opportunities for the community in which he was raised.

A LeBron museum is coming to Akron Nov. 25 🙌 The LeBron James' Home Court Museum will display a recreation of his childhood home and never-before-seen memorabilia All proceeds will be going back to the Akron community (via @LJFamFoundation) pic.twitter.com/R4zd4cYUus — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 9, 2023

“My dream was always to put Akron on the map, so to have a place in my hometown that allows me to share my journey with my fans from all over the world means a lot to me,” the 38-year-old said. “I’ve been known to hang on to a lot of things over the years, and I always knew there would be a time and place to bring them out.”

The museum will include many items on display, including his jersey from the McDonald’s All-American contest, his all-white suit worn at the 2003 NBA Draft, and even the rim from the St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, where he first became known for his basketball skills.

The four-time NBA champion, who is about to turn 39 during his 21st season as a professional, possesses one of the most successful basketball stories of all time.

“LeBron James’ Home Court is a multimedia storytelling experience that offers a look at LeBron’s life with never-before-seen items along his journey from Akron to the NBA, Olympics, business, philanthropy and beyond. Located inside the LeBron James Family Foundation’s House Three Thirty venue, all proceeds from ticket sales will go back into the community through House Three Thirty’s innovative job training model that employs I PROMISE students, parents, educators and family members,” it reads on the museum website’s landing page.

Lakers’ LeBron James and his coach believe that injuries have affected their performances early in the 2023/24 season

The all-time NBA scoring champion hasn’t had the best start to his 21st campaign with the Lakers, and he recently addressed these early struggles pointing out the injuries they’ve suffered.

“We can’t build cohesion if we don’t have our unit,” LeBron assured. “It’s that simple. It’s just — we’re very depleted on the injury side.”

As for his head coach Darvin Ham, he’s echoed a similar reason to James, explaining how injuries have been catching up with his roster at the beginning of the campaign.

“It seems like we have one person that’s coming off of injury and then someone else going on the inactive list,” the Los Angeles trainer explained. “So we just have to juggle all of that. I’m not discouraged or anything because we haven’t been whole all year.”