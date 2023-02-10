Luka Doncic (Heel) Set To Make His Return Tonight, Taking The Court With Kyrie Irving For The First Time As Teammates

Last Friday Kyrie Irving demanded a trade and 48 hours later he was a member of the Dallas Mavericks. His time with the Brooklyn Nets ended on a sour note and it was time for a change for both parties. In the deal, Dallas sent over Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith as well as an unprotected first-round draft pick. This was a big-time acquisition for the Mavs and their other superstar Luka Doncic is expected to play with Irving for the first time as teammates, tonight.

Many media members who cover the NBA have been saying that Luka Doncic needs another star alongside him if they Mavs want to be serious contenders in the West. The trade for Kyrie Irving was the answer to that and Dallas lands an eight-time all-star and former NBA champ.

Tonight will be the first chance we get to see Doncic and Irving play together and many are excited to see the chemistry they build on the court. After the trade for Irving, Texas Sports Betting sites have the Mavericks at (+1400) to win the Finals this season.

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic (heel) is expected to make his return to the lineup tonight vs. Sacramento Kings, the debut of the Kyrie Irving-Doncic backcourt, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/4NnfxkUrPg — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 10, 2023

What will the Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving era look like in Dallas?

Kyrie Irving made his Mavericks debut on Wednesday night after spending four seasons for the Nets where he played in just 143 games. The Mavs took home a 110-104 victory on the road vs the LA Clippers where Irving had 24 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block. He also went 4-8 from deep and played 37 minutes.

Tonight, he’ll be joined by MVP candidate Luka Doncic. In 47 games played this season he’s averaging a league-leading (33.4) points per game along with (8.9) rebounds, (8.2) assists, and (1.5) steals per game. Doncic is also having career-high’s in minutes per game and field-goal attempts.

The addition of Irving is to lessen the usage rate that Doncic is playing this season. This season the Mavericks have a 2-7 record when Doncic does not play. One of those wins came the other night so technically they were 1-7 without him, but that’s what Kyrie was brought here to do. Help Luka and the team wins games.