Luka Doncic likely to “miss a few games” after he exited Mavs vs Pelicans with ankle injury

Dallas star Luka Doncic had already summed up 31 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals in under 23 minutes of play until he injured his right foot after a strong clash with Jonas Valanciunas in the Slovenian’s attempt to attack the rim against the Pelicans.

As the Mavs guard began to elevate himself towards the rim, New Orleans’ Brandon Ingram blocked the ball as the European international clashed with him and Valanciunas, and fell to the ground with all his weight over his right heel.

Watch Doncic’s scary fall for yourself as Denver was beating the Pelicans in the third quarter:

The referees first signaled a personal foul over the Slovenian, but after they checked the play again, Ingram’s block was considered legal. The Mavericks player then had to be evaluated immediately in the locker room for an apparent ankle injury after the hard fall.

Some time after, Doncic returned limping to the bench and was even given a chance to play again. However, soon after he had to officially abandon the match as the Mavs went unto a 111-106 victory over the Pelicans.

Doncic, who has been coming in and out of injury lately (having sprained his left leg last week) was reported to suffer a contusion on his heel. Last time he returned from injury he scored 53 points against the Pistons, so hopefully the point guard can recover quickly.

🎙️ Jason Kidd said it was a heel contusion injury for Luka Doncic #Mavericks #NBAitalia pic.twitter.com/cXXMALGbJi — NBA News 24 (@nbaitalianews24) February 3, 2023