Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving avoided a serious injury and reportedly suffered a heel contusion after teammate Dwight Powell landed on his right leg in Friday’s 125-112 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Irving, 31, was fouled under the basket by Trail Blazers center Duop Reath with just under four minutes left before halftime. The eight-time All-Star fell to the floor, where Powell inadvertently stepped on his foot.

The Dallas Mavericks announced today that an MRI revealed a right heel contusion for Kyrie Irving. Irving sustained the injury in the Mavericks’ game at Portland on Friday. Irving has returned to Dallas to begin treatment, and there is no timetable for his return at this time. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) December 9, 2023



Irving remained in the game to shoot two free throws before Tim Hardaway Jr. committed a foul to help the 13-year veteran off the court and straight to the locker room.

An MRI on Saturday revealed the right heel contusion. The Mavericks are pleased to learn that Irving’s leg injury is “just a bruise,” per ESPN’s report. Irving has dealt with soreness in his right foot throughout the season.

The three-time All-NBA member is beginning treatment on the heel, and there is no set timetable for his return just yet. His status for Monday’s game in Memphis is unknown.

Through 17 starts this season, Irving is averaging 23 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 31.8 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 47.1% from the floor, 38.4% beyond the arc, and 90.3% at the foul line.

In Dallas’ 132-125 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Nov. 18, the veteran guard recorded a season-high 39 points, four rebounds, six assists, and one steal in 34 minutes of action.

According to the Mavericks’ injury report, Irving is out indefinitely. Forwards Maxi Kleber (toe) and Josh Green (elbow) remain out indefinitely as well. Not to mention, forward Grant Williams (knee) is questionable for Monday’s game in Memphis.

Dallas is 5-5 in its last 10 games and 1-4 in its past five meetings with the Grizzlies. The Mavs are coming off back-to-back wins over the Utah Jazz and Trail Blazers.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are 4-6 in their last 10 games and 1-9 in their previous 10 home games. Memphis has failed to cover the spread in its past five contests at home against Dallas.

